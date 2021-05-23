JDragon
Lawn and Order!
Pretty outrageous stuff.
Ryanair flight from one EU country (Greece) to another (Lithuania). The flight path is across Belarussian airspace in accordance with international treaties.
On the flight, there is a Belarussian Opposition blogger, and apparently Lukashenko wants the guy. They notify Ryanair of an alleged security threat and escort the plane with a fighter jet, forcing it to land. They get in and get the opposition figure, who told fellow passengers he will be facing the death penalty.
Lots of details and also analysis in this link, it will answer a lot of questions you may have (but too long to paste it here) :
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57219860
