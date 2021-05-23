Russky said:

Denied Request to Land is not Forced Landing. In fact, it's the opposite, at least to normal people with common sense.



Portuguese authorities wouldn’t let President Evo Morales’ plane land for refueling in Lisbon, Bolivian Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra told CNN en Español. French authorities also wouldn’t let the plane enter their airspace, he said.



In a televised address late Tuesday night, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera described Morales as a “hostage of imperialism.”



“The president has been kidnapped by imperialism, and he is being held in Europe,” he said in a televised address late Tuesday night. The vice president called for workers worldwide to protest “this act of imperial arrogance.”



The original flight plan had a refueling stop scheduled in Lisbon, said Saavedra, who is traveling with Morales. Once Portuguese authorities told them they couldn’t land there for “technical reasons,” the crew changed course for the Canary Islands, the defense minister said.



Right before the plane was about to fly over the French border, authorities there said they couldn’t enter the country’s airspace, again citing “technical issues,” according to Saavedra.



“The crew informed us of this situation … and out of caution they suggested we turn back and land at the airport in Vienna, which we did,” Saavedra said.

Are you seriously comparing Portugal and France with Austria? Absolutely nobody with a functional brain believed the bullshit propaganda that comrade Morales was "kidnapped by imperialism", except for Morales' voters back in Bolivia who apparently bought it hook, line, and sinker. Austria didn't "force" him to do anything either, his own flight crew decided to land in Vienna Airport when his plane ran out of fuel, and "workers worldwide" should be thanking the Austrian imperialist pigs who allowed him to land and refuel before heading back to his socialist shithole. Here's the low-down on this incident quoted from your own link: