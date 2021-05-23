International Belarus forces intra-EU Ryanair flight to land, KGB attacks crew, arrests blogger

Pretty outrageous stuff.

Ryanair flight from one EU country (Greece) to another (Lithuania). The flight path is across Belarussian airspace in accordance with international treaties.

On the flight, there is a Belarussian Opposition blogger, and apparently Lukashenko wants the guy. They notify Ryanair of an alleged security threat and escort the plane with a fighter jet, forcing it to land. They get in and get the opposition figure, who told fellow passengers he will be facing the death penalty.

_118623685_athens_flight_diverted_2x640-nc.png




Lots of details and also analysis in this link, it will answer a lot of questions you may have (but too long to paste it here) :

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-57219860
 
Lol pretty bad ass we must admit and typical behavior of a Strongman leader in office for 25 something years who keeps winning elections somehow. Lukashenko wont kill him. Belarus wont give the death penalty for non violent crimes. He will be getting a rough prison sentence though and that sucks.
 
Lukashenko is such a cockroach. Keeps "winning" his re-election despite the fact that people quite obviously didn't vote for him and is arresting/jailing anyone that speaks out
 
Russky said:
Force plane to land to arrest someone is a usual practice in Europe.
https://www.cnn.com/2013/07/02/world/americas/bolivia-presidential-plane/index.html
America should STFU then

skold said:
Lukashenko is such a cockroach. Keeps "winning" his re-election despite the fact that people quite obviously didn't vote for him and is arresting/jailing anyone that speaks out
I legit think he gets 40% of the vote or 50% though (If it wasent rigged), low turnout and state workers which is like half the economy vote for their best interests which is the guy who keeps them employed. Which would be enough in their system to win by plurality but not by majority
 
Well all that matters is Nordstream II so I doubt much will come out of these besides some words.
 
Have we verified if the blogger used hate speech though?
 
Have we started canceling process of Belarusian airspace yet?
 
Russky said:
Force plane to land to arrest someone is a usual practice in Europe.
https://www.cnn.com/2013/07/02/world/americas/bolivia-presidential-plane/index.html
Russky said:
I already answered your “unprecedented” claim above. Then, if you bother reading the link you posted you will find that:
Are you seriously comparing Portugal and France DENYING Bolivian President Evo Morales' personal plane from entering their airspace or landing in their countries to Lukashenko sending up a MiG jet fighter to FORCE this RyanAir passenger jet to land in Belarus? o_O

Denied Request to Land is not Forced Landing. In fact, it's the opposite, at least to normal people with common sense.

Absolutely no one with a functional brain believed the bullshit propaganda that comrade Morales was "kidnapped and held hostage in Europe", except for Morales' voters back in Bolivia who apparently bought it hook, line, and sinker.

Austria didn't "force" him to do anything either, his own flight crew requested to land in Vienna Airport when his plane ran out of fuel, and "workers worldwide" should be thanking the Austrian imperialist pigs who allowed him to land and refuel before heading back to his socialist shithole.

Here's the low-down on this "usual practice of forced landing and arrest in Europe", quoted from your own link:

Portuguese authorities wouldn’t let President Evo Morales’ plane land for refueling in Lisbon, Bolivian Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra told CNN en Español. French authorities also wouldn’t let the plane enter their airspace, he said.

In a televised address late Tuesday night, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera described Morales as a “hostage of imperialism.”

“The president has been kidnapped by imperialism, and he is being held in Europe,” he said in a televised address late Tuesday night. The vice president called for workers worldwide to protest “this act of imperial arrogance.”

The original flight plan had a refueling stop scheduled in Lisbon, said Saavedra, who is traveling with Morales. Once Portuguese authorities told them they couldn’t land there for “technical reasons,” the crew changed course for the Canary Islands, the defense minister said.

Right before the plane was about to fly over the French border, authorities there said they couldn’t enter the country’s airspace, again citing “technical issues,” according to Saavedra.

“The crew informed us of this situation … and out of caution they suggested we turn back and land at the airport in Vienna, which we did,” Saavedra said.
The next time you try to spread fake news in a serious discussion, it's probably the best not to bring it to my attention, unless you want to be curb-stomped.
 
Arkain2K said:
Bolivian officials say their country’s presidential plane had to land in Austria on Tuesday after false rumors circulated that former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard the aircraft.

Portuguese authorities wouldn’t let President Evo Morales’ plane land for refueling in Lisbon, Bolivian Defense Minister Ruben Saavedra told CNN en Español. French authorities also wouldn’t let the plane enter their airspace, he said.

In a televised address late Tuesday night, Bolivian Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera described Morales as a “hostage of imperialism.”

“The president has been kidnapped by imperialism, and he is being held in Europe,” he said in a televised address late Tuesday night. The vice president called for workers worldwide to protest “this act of imperial arrogance.”

Are you seriously comparing Portugal and France refusing Evo Morales' personal plane from entering in their countries to Lukashenko sending up a MiG and forcing this British passenger plane to land in his country using a fake bomb threat? o_O

Nobody believed Morales was "arrested/kidnapped/held hostage" by Europe, except Morales' voters. Nobody force him to land in Austria, he did so after his plane ran out of fuel.
He has a point. Also they forced a plane with rumors of Snowden on board
 
Fox by the Sea said:
ridiculous. try getting planes to fly over belarus again.
They don't benefit from people using their airspace though. It just saves on flight costs.
Not something some tin-pot, second world dictatorship is likely to care about.
Actually penalising them will take a more proactive response.
 
