Belals Takedowns

There's several reasons I think. Belal relies heavily on the fence for his takedowns and this was why he did well against Leon and poorly vs. JDM. Leon likes to fight at long range and has a shitty boxing game in the pocket, when he's pressured he'll almost always back away or angle off to keep the range open and then reset before throwing anything. He doesn't have the chin or head movement & defence to bang it out in the pocket like Lawlor or JDM, so every time Belal pressured in with strikes he could back Leon towards the fence and then shoot on him and start the chain wrestling.



JDM on the other hand is perfectly fine with standing his ground and trading in the pocket, Belal had a much harder time trying to push him back with strikes since he was getting hit hard with return shots every time he tried to pressure. JDM also had much better cage awareness and worked hard to stay the hell away from the fence, he made it a priority to stay near the middle of the cage and put a bunch of strikes down the middle to keep Belal from getting a good shot. It's basically the Al Iaquinta gameplan vs. Khabib; keep away from the fence so they can't chain wrestle and they have a much harder time getting takedowns.