Belals Takedowns

Why did he attempt so few?

He didn't go for 1 till like the end of rnd 2 and only tried 2 in and 3.
Rnd 4 and 5 he got him down.

If he fought Leon like this he would've lost. What happened?

For the record I'm not a fan of his style. I just find the change in style very strange. Had he gone for them in rnd 1 the fight would've been so different
 
evergreenrider said:
He is getting old, maybe the ol knees just can't handle da riddum
Click to expand...
Yeah it could be. Agter the 3rd round I got the sense that he probably had some tweak during camp (probably from age) that prevented him from doing the usual stuff.
 
There's several reasons I think. Belal relies heavily on the fence for his takedowns and this was why he did well against Leon and poorly vs. JDM. Leon likes to fight at long range and has a shitty boxing game in the pocket, when he's pressured he'll almost always back away or angle off to keep the range open and then reset before throwing anything. He doesn't have the chin or head movement & defence to bang it out in the pocket like Lawlor or JDM, so every time Belal pressured in with strikes he could back Leon towards the fence and then shoot on him and start the chain wrestling.

JDM on the other hand is perfectly fine with standing his ground and trading in the pocket, Belal had a much harder time trying to push him back with strikes since he was getting hit hard with return shots every time he tried to pressure. JDM also had much better cage awareness and worked hard to stay the hell away from the fence, he made it a priority to stay near the middle of the cage and put a bunch of strikes down the middle to keep Belal from getting a good shot. It's basically the Al Iaquinta gameplan vs. Khabib; keep away from the fence so they can't chain wrestle and they have a much harder time getting takedowns.
 
He went for takedowns, but late in rounds. The only fear he has is that it turns into some sort of Conor-Chad Mendes fight. Where the wrestler blows his load and then the striker takes over.
 
Someone in the play-by-play mentioned this last night, but he was “having just enough success striking that he didn’t feel he needed to go for takedowns” and I agree. The first 3 rounds weren’t blowouts, and you could even make the argument that Muhammad won round 1…

Muhammad only really started grappling after Della Maddalena started taking over the striking…
 
