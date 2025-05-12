Belals Takedowns

BowserJr
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 10,433
- Reaction score
- 4,675
Why did he attempt so few?
He didn't go for 1 till like the end of rnd 2 and only tried 2 in and 3.
Rnd 4 and 5 he got him down.
If he fought Leon like this he would've lost. What happened?
For the record I'm not a fan of his style. I just find the change in style very strange. Had he gone for them in rnd 1 the fight would've been so different
