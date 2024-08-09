Belals fight IQ is insane

He's very good for sure. What we haven't seen is him against a truly elite wrestler (like GSP or Usman in their primes) or a very dangerous heavy-handed fighter with strong TDD (prime Hendricks or Lawler). Shavkat would be the best test at this point, and one of the few "finishing machines" in the current WW division.



He''s definitely good at beating other point fighters and formerly elite fighters who are a bit past their prime (Burns, Wonderboy, etc.).