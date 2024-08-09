Belals fight IQ is insane

JAL

JAL

Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.

When are we going to give him and his team credit for expert-level gameplanning and fight IQ? The fact that a gym that small is able to compete at the highest level and dismantle bad matchups is incredible and proves that their hard work pays off.
1723209809983.png
 
Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.

When are we going to give him and his team credit for expert-level gameplanning and fight IQ? The fact that a gym that small is able to compete at the highest level and dismantle bad matchups is incredible and proves that their hard work pays off.
shawn-michaels-suck-it.gif
 
Correct me if I’m wrong, but Belal was the underdog in his last 5 bouts. It’s crazy he’s still underestimated. Hope he keeps that belt for a while and retires as a champ.
 
And then once he loses, you guys will say he was never that good.

It's exhausting seeing how many people think they're witnessing something truly special, when it's not the case at all.
 
Looked a lot better after training in Dagestan with Islam. According to Joe Rogan: " “they’re [drug testing officials] not traveling to the mountains of Dagestan to give people pi** test.”
 
Looked a lot better after training in Dagestan with Islam. According to Joe Rogan: " “they’re [drug testing officials] not traveling to the mountains of Dagestan to give people pi** test.”
I mean, drug testing outside of America is apparently really sketchy at best. Hell, even in America it's absurdly easy to pass.
 
And then once he loses, you guys will say he was never that good.

It's exhausting seeing how many people think they're witnessing something truly special, when it's not the case at all.
Maybe not truly special but its is special. I assume you mean once in a lifetime goat special when you say truly special.
To go on a 11 fight win streak, win the WW championship against a man who was supposed to tool him.
If he gets 2-3 defenses he will rise to GOAT ww echleon
 
Looked a lot better after training in Dagestan with Islam. According to Joe Rogan: " “they’re [drug testing officials] not traveling to the mountains of Dagestan to give people pi** test.”
The old Bobby Green lies, Usada can't go to Mosques, lol, weak lies.
 
He's very good for sure. What we haven't seen is him against a truly elite wrestler (like GSP or Usman in their primes) or a very dangerous heavy-handed fighter with strong TDD (prime Hendricks or Lawler). Shavkat would be the best test at this point, and one of the few "finishing machines" in the current WW division.

He''s definitely good at beating other point fighters and formerly elite fighters who are a bit past their prime (Burns, Wonderboy, etc.).
 
He just won, therefore he's the GOAT.
When he loses you autistic fat nerds will be saying he was always overrated and should retire.
 
To be fair, Belal is quite the genius. For his team to use his strength in wrestling to avoid Leon's strength in striking, you have to have an extremely high IQ to come up with a plan like that.
 
When are we going to give TS credit for making a thread asking when we are going to give credit?
 
All dumb jokes aside, I am completely ready to get on board and give credit where credit is due, you just need to be a bit more clear on who you are talking about. To be honest, I don't really watch much of the Contender Series or Fight Nights, but if you could let me know this guy's name I will definitely root for him if he ever makes it to a PPV card.
 
