Belals fight IQ is insane

JAL
- Feb 1, 2019
- 1,831
- 2,468
Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.
When are we going to give him and his team credit for expert-level gameplanning and fight IQ? The fact that a gym that small is able to compete at the highest level and dismantle bad matchups is incredible and proves that their hard work pays off.
