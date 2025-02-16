  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Belal would sooner vacate than fight Islam?

He has way too many contenders in his division to worry about that. Shavkat, Buckley, JDM, Brady, Prates. I don’t think he’ll get the chance to make that decision. He’s 36.
 
I get it.. Belal had to cut his teeth in the UFC WW division for 8 years before he got a shot.

WW has plenty of challengers. Islam should not get to jump the line.
 
Islam is the one who should be required to vacate if he wants a shot at another belt.
 
Islam will defend the belt again and Belal will probably fight shavkat in May, both can stay in their own divisions unless belal loses and Islam can move up
 
This is what happens when the only way to make significant money is to chase a "dream fight". So completely sick of immediate rematches, forced trilogies, and "dream fights" between champions who haven't even held the belt for a year.
 
Islamb is the worst champ yet. He has yet defended against a deserving LW and yet he only wants to fight 145ers or faking for WW'ers.
The only remotely deserving people are Arman, who pulled out to no fault of Islam, and Max for bruising up and KOing #3 ranked Gaethje. I personally believe Chandler beat Oliveira but he didn’t so no unique match ups available.
 
Really is ducking like no other, fuck it leave the belt and fight Strickland at 185 so inshallah we might get to see Sean get beat or Belal its win win.
 
Islamb is the worst champ yet. He has yet defended against a deserving LW and yet he only wants to fight 145ers or faking for WW'ers.
And yet u foos begging for Ilia vs Islam. I get it, everyone wants glory to 'their' favorite fighter right or wish the downfall of their disliked fighters.

Buncha idiots on here
 
And yet u foos begging for Ilia vs Islam. I get it, everyone wants glory to 'their' favorite fighter right or wish the downfall of their disliked fighters.

Buncha idiots on here
It's clear I never begged for this. In fact I've always been in the camp that says if you move up a weight class as champ, you always need at least 1 fight in the higher class, and no gifted title shot. Weight classes exist for a reason. That why Islam want to keep these 145ers getting title shots. Again when has Islamb defended against a lw who actually earned a title shot.
 
It's clear I never begged for this. In fact I've always been in the camp that says if you move up a weight class as champ, you always need at least 1 fight in the higher class, and no gifted title shot. Weight classes exist for a reason. That why Islam want to keep these 145ers getting title shots. Again when has Islamb defended against a lw who actually earned a title shot.
Keep on hating.
 
Islamb is the worst champ yet. He has yet defended against a deserving LW and yet he only wants to fight 145ers or faking for WW'ers.
Islam hasn't defended against the LW challenger, but it's never been for his lack of trying.

Volk earned the shot regardless of who won between Charles and Islam. Sure, it would have felt more evenly deserved if Charles won, but he didn't. It's hard to mock Islam for taking a fight that Volk was going to get rewarded to him for his merits.

Charles beat Dariush, so he WAS the top contender, and was booked for Islam's second defense, but he had to be replaced, so Volk was in again.

Islam was ready to go again after UFC 300, which had Charles vs Arman and Justin vs Max. Justin getting knocked out and Charles losing eliminated them both as contenders. Max winning didn't matter since he was doing to FW again, and Arman won, but got himself suspended, so the only person left was Dustin who was at least top 5 on a win, so he got it.

Then when Arman finally could get his shot, he fucked it up with his back thing and HE had to he replaced.

I can understand someone saying "We really gotta see some top contenders step up to Islam," but any kind of spin to try and make it his fault is ridiculous.

I'd rather see him against Arman, but if the UFC is gonna fuck with Arman's shot because of how he handled it, fighting Belal is much better than pulling another "Dustin"-like fight outta the bag and defending against someone like winner of Gaethje-Hooker, cuz he's just gonna get more complaints from people like you acting like he's had great picks to make at all
 
