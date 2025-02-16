Belal would sooner vacate than fight Islam?

bigfootsbreath said: Islamb is the worst champ yet. He has yet defended against a deserving LW and yet he only wants to fight 145ers or faking for WW'ers. Click to expand...

Islam hasn't defended against the LW challenger, but it's never been for his lack of trying.Volk earned the shot regardless of who won between Charles and Islam. Sure, it would have felt more evenly deserved if Charles won, but he didn't. It's hard to mock Islam for taking a fight that Volk was going to get rewarded to him for his merits.Charles beat Dariush, so he WAS the top contender, and was booked for Islam's second defense, but he had to be replaced, so Volk was in again.Islam was ready to go again after UFC 300, which had Charles vs Arman and Justin vs Max. Justin getting knocked out and Charles losing eliminated them both as contenders. Max winning didn't matter since he was doing to FW again, and Arman won, but got himself suspended, so the only person left was Dustin who was at least top 5 on a win, so he got it.Then when Arman finally could get his shot, he fucked it up with his back thing and HE had to he replaced.I can understand someone saying "We really gotta see some top contenders step up to Islam," but any kind of spin to try and make it his fault is ridiculous.I'd rather see him against Arman, but if the UFC is gonna fuck with Arman's shot because of how he handled it, fighting Belal is much better than pulling another "Dustin"-like fight outta the bag and defending against someone like winner of Gaethje-Hooker, cuz he's just gonna get more complaints from people like you acting like he's had great picks to make at all