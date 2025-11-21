Rumored Belal wins by KO, head is too big for Garry

Hory shet the dome on Belal compared to Garry

His head is literally twice the size

Does Garry just have a tiny head or is Belal Tito encarnate?

We've seen it before with Crocop and Gonzaga

Can't argue with science, you're welcome

 
sorta-like-dualing-pianos-v0-2cex0ai5qc2g1.jpeg
 
Kinda think Belal is a bad matchup, Garry seems to skinny and weak to handle belals grappling
 
Watch it turn out to be a bloody war of attrition with dramatic swings in momentum lol, just to keep with the weirdly underwhelming theme of the summer.
We don't get enough of those in most top 5 match ups these days, title bouts even less so.
 
Ian Barry is a lock
 
