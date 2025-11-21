Discjockeyshtud
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 5, 2004
- Messages
- 1,583
- Reaction score
- 454
Hory shet the dome on Belal compared to Garry
His head is literally twice the size
Does Garry just have a tiny head or is Belal Tito encarnate?
We've seen it before with Crocop and Gonzaga
Can't argue with science, you're welcome
His head is literally twice the size
Does Garry just have a tiny head or is Belal Tito encarnate?
We've seen it before with Crocop and Gonzaga
Can't argue with science, you're welcome