Belal will never sniff another title shot again, Topuria's gamble and other takeaways from the weekend

1. Belal is already old, with the UFC's reluctance to give him a TS in the first place I think it's pretty much over for him as a title contender.

2. I actually thought Topuria stood a chance against Islam at LW but at WW with his tiny frame he has next to no chance. I can see him realizing his dream and becoming a double champ even though him and Arman is a pick em, but a big part of his allure as the Islam killer is now dead. If Islam loses his bid at a WW title he will most likely also lose his p4p status and that would take the shine off beating him should he have to move back down, but I say he wins.

3. The door is now wide open for Usman Numagomedov to move to LW and he's a bad matchup for anyone there, but don't take your eyes off of Paul Hughes who may also one day be in the UFC and gunning for Usman. The man is made of stone.
 
4. White belts shouldn't be allowed to make threads
 
