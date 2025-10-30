Belal weighs in on Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane

Says Tom Aspinall needs to stop worrying about what people think and posting youtube vids about his eye problem. In addition, he says that people's narrative the Ciryl was piecing up Tom is wrong and it was an even fight and Tom looks like he was having fun in there. It's just that people thought that Ciryl was going to get steamrolled by Tom and was heavily underestimated. His final thoughts was for Tom to use the anger that he is feeling now to train hard for his upcoming match against Ciryl and crush him completely.
 
mkess101 said:
Still waiting for you to post those medical reports from the hospital!
Click to expand...
I'm on my way to Abu Dhabi to break into the hospital.

Tom's dad will have probably made 3 new YouTube videos by the time I land.
 
markg171 said:
I'm on my way to Abu Dhabi to break into the hospital.

Tom's dad will have probably made 3 new YouTube videos by the time I land.
Click to expand...

But wait...you keep stating as a medical fact that there's absolutely no damage to the eye. So weird you claim absolute knowledge of it with no actual evidence!
 
mkess101 said:
But wait...you keep stating as a medical fact that there's absolutely no damage to the eye. So weird you claim absolute knowledge of it with no actual evidence!
Click to expand...
Tom's dad says he's blind in his left eye

Blind , but can still see enough to see if they're still filming so he can stop the act. <lol>
 
fendertach said:
Tom's dad says he's blind in his left eye

Blind , but can still see enough to see if they're still filming so he can stop the act. <lol>
Click to expand...


So that's proof there's no eye damage at all, huh? FFS...
 
mkess101 said:
So that's proof there's no eye damage at all, huh? FFS...
Click to expand...
It's proof your boy is definitely full of shit. I'm sorry that's so hard for you to grasp. He's a great actor though, I'll give you that.
 
