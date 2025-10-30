Belal weighs in on Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane

ShaggyDoyle
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 177
- Reaction score
- 773
Says Tom Aspinall needs to stop worrying about what people think and posting youtube vids about his eye problem. In addition, he says that people's narrative the Ciryl was piecing up Tom is wrong and it was an even fight and Tom looks like he was having fun in there. It's just that people thought that Ciryl was going to get steamrolled by Tom and was heavily underestimated. His final thoughts was for Tom to use the anger that he is feeling now to train hard for his upcoming match against Ciryl and crush him completely.