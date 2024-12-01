Belal was at Survivor Series tonight

stevetherican said: Rockin some fellow Chicago representative cm punk merch! Hope he heals up soon, def want to see him & shavkat (I’m taking shavkat for the December fight)! Click to expand...

I hope Shavkat wins next week but I think the odds are off on this one. Garry will be on his bicycle, so let's see if Shavkat can hunt him down. There is a scenario where Garry can do just enough to win the decision. Machado-Garry fights with a very high fight IQ. Having said that, I hope Shavkat knocks his block off!