CatchtheseHands
I got that purple stuff
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2021
- Messages
- 10,633
- Reaction score
- 16,085
- "For Usman to talk and act like he deserves a shot when he's 1-3 in his last 4 and he turned down a fight with me this weekend, I think he's automatically marked off." (Time Stamp - 7:38)
- "Do you want to put this old fart with no knee's in a title fight, you can't count on a guy like that who's a coward" (Time Stamp - 9:05)
I hope to god they fight each other before they retire. The press conference will be LEGENDARY.