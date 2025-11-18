Media Belal throwing MAJOR Shade at Usman in most recent interview and reveals Usman ducked him.

- "For Usman to talk and act like he deserves a shot when he's 1-3 in his last 4 and he turned down a fight with me this weekend, I think he's automatically marked off." (Time Stamp - 7:38)

- "Do you want to put this old fart with no knee's in a title fight, you can't count on a guy like that who's a coward" (Time Stamp - 9:05)

<{outtahere}> {<jordan}


I hope to god they fight each other before they retire. The press conference will be LEGENDARY.
 
I would enjoy this fight. I’d rather see Belal vs Usman while the rest of the WW divisions top fighters fight for the belt or #1 contender fights.

Let Shavkat or Morales fight for the next title shot (with the other as backup).

If it’s Shavkat next then put Morales vs Garry (although I personally would like to see Morales get the next shot).

Let Prates fight JDM

Let Topuira fight Arman and keep his little ass at LW

Let the old guard scrap the old guard in Usman vs Belal
 
8:35 shade at Ali too
 
Usman vs Belal for the... oh wait... Belal will never fight Islam.

So what's the point?

Need some clarification on this from Belal before I advocate for this fight.
 
Usman vs Belal for the... oh wait... Belal will never fight Islam.

So what's the point?

Need some clarification on this from Belal before I advocate for this fight.
Islam never said he won't that is why he said he is willing to fight Usman too, it was Belal and khabib who put that narrative out there, remember khabib would never fight usman too.
 
He's right about all that. Kamaru isn't even a contender anymore so giving him a title shot makes no sense.

Give him some gatekeeper fights to help him retire. He can't really hang with top 10 WWs anymore - and before you bring up Buckley, remember that he beats Colby and Thompson hadn't won a real fight in 4 years.
 
Islam never said he won't that is why he said he is willing to fight Usman too, it was Belal and khabib who put that narrative out there, remember khabib would never fight usman too.
Islam's definitely said he would not fight brother belal, he was even talking about fighting at middleweight to avoid belal, before JDM saved him.
 
assuming usman is fighting islam for the first defense:

shavkat vs belal - preserve shavkat, give him easiest chance to keep the money train rolling after long layoff

JDM vs prates - guaranteed banger

morales vs garry - proper test for morales

any of these fights would set up a title shot.

put them all on the same card, best victory gets it.

they all would have massive trouble against islam though IMO.
 
I dislike but Marty and Belal. Maybe just because of that, I would be very eager to see this one after UFC Qatar.
 
Islam's definitely said he would not fight brother belal, he was even talking about fighting at middleweight to avoid belal, before JDM saved him.
Only after Khabib and Belal pressured him, before that he said he was open to the idea.

Islam doesn't see fighting outside of it being a sport, notice how he is not hateful towards anyone.

at 0:25 point



To islam is just a fight not a war.
 
"I'm gonna outbox him."
Belal buying into the "canelo hands" bullshit and going toe to toe with JDM to prove a fictional point instead of doing the only thing that kept him winning - aka following well crafted gameplans - was the stupidest thing of 2025

Guy would have defended his title against JDM if he wasn't delusional about that
 
Usman just tweeted a response "who"
Usman can't remember the name? Someone should remind him. Here, Leon can help.

This guy was champ earlier this year.
i

6359503874112-1024x576.jpg



This guy was last champ over 3 years ago
newspress-collage-23548307-1661073558325.jpg
 
Does Dana know Usman is terrible for the UFC from fan POV? He’s 38 and Makhachev isn’t getting younger.

He needs to fight someone else and call it a retirement. Leave the belt for next generation against Makhachev.
 
