We know what Belal most likely plans to do... it'll be interesting to see how Leon handles that, especially since he's already fought him for 5 minutes.
 
Shit talking Belal is a breath of fresh air from his usual robotic shtick
 
Almost anything is possible. Afterall Belal has been training with Team Eagle for a while now. But I expect a mostly uneventful decision win by Edwards. Probably 50-45, or 49-46. But I expected that in Usman vs Edwards ll, and look what happened.

But Belal does have that prior NC with Edwards to have learned from. An upset is possible.
 
At least he's trying...Also if Edwards steps on the gas he's finishing Belal
 
I predict Belal wins and gets stripped of the belt faster than anyone in UFC history
 
Leon is all wrong for him baby. Leon's last 3 camps was geared towards high level wrestlers. And it's been succesful.
 
I’ve taken dumps bigger than that
 
This guy honestly looks like he has a birth defect. He’s got fetal alcohol syndrome or his mom was chewing khat by the kilo whilst she incubated this abomination. Even though he’s boring and unlikeable he keeps on winning. Good for him.
 
