Belal Started Training at 23

I thought he was wrestling all the way through school and college but he said he only did 2 years in high school.

To be fair, that's pretty impressive. An achievement up there with GSP being able to get his MMA wrestling so good despite never wrestling as a kid.

It makes sense how he peaked so late.
 
I'm coming around on Belal. I hope that he smashes more haters like with Leon <lol><lmao>
 
Luthien said:
I'm coming around on Belal. I hope that he smashes more haters like with Leon <lol><lmao>
Yup, since Dana probably hates Belal as champ I now kind of want to see him keep winning.
 
