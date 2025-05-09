Belal Started Training at 23

gracie_barra_samurai
I thought he was wrestling all the way through school and college but he said he only did 2 years in high school.
To be fair, that's pretty impressive. An achievement up there with GSP being able to get his MMA wrestling so good despite never wrestling as a kid.
It makes sense how he peaked so late.
