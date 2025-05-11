Belal Sore loser

He was right, they didn't even interview him, why should he honour them?Didn't even congratulate JDM, and didn't even pay attention to him when Jack came to him.
Dude is going to deserve all the hate online
But will you remember the name?Couldn't even defend the belt one time
His smug-ass entrance where he was bopping his head while arrogantly smirking made ME want to punch him in the face.Belal got real fucking arrogant and annoying. Glad to see him take this L.
How could JDM not miss that gigantic beak on Befraud.JDM embarrassed him. Belal is concussed and needs an MRI immediately
So weird they didn't interview him. Almost as if the president of the UFC's father was documented as being in an Israeli terrorist organization that routinely murdered Palestinian civilians...