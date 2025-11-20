Belal says he left an imprint on Marty's face

So hes going to toss Machados husband's salad? I prefer to not watch that . If thats his plan he better go fast to beat Ian from trying same move.



Qhats his name again?
 
Usman vs Belal is an intriguing matchup for sure.

What makes it uninteresting for me is that I don't think he will fight Islam - so that matchup is pointless if Belal beats Usman.
 
HNIC215 said:
I would still like to see it since it makes a lot more sense than Usman vs Islam.

Belal can get a number one contender fight if he beats Usman (Usman gets a title shot if he wins), no need to give him an immediate shot. It's not like he's a fan/UFC favorite.
 
He’s right, that should’ve been Marty in there this week.


Bro plans on sitting over that mid Buckley win after losing three straight right into a “title shot”.


Usman better get to work.
 
Does he wear a Phantom ring when he fights?

Old Belal saying ' Belal rough on roughnecks'
 
Good trash talk. I like it. Why is he wearing glasses ?
 
Dave Poodle said:
Should go down as a win on Belal's record until Usman releases the footage and signs the contract
The fact that they won't release the footage makes Belal's story even that more believable. He says he made Marty cry real tears too.

 
