Belal says he left an imprint on Marty's face

Regarding the podcast slap incident (time stamped):
Poor Marty.
I would still like to see it since it makes a lot more sense than Usman vs Islam.Usman vs Belal is an intriguing matchup for sure.
What makes it uninteresting for me is that I don't think he will fight Islam - so that matchup is pointless if Belal beats Usman.
There is no time stamp.
Feels fitting for Belal.
Basically doesn't exists because I dont care.
Should go down as a win on Belal's record until Usman releases the footage and signs the contract
Garry better win, Belal winning means nothing since he doesn't want to challenge for the title.