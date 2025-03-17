  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Belal roasts Usman

Belal must have a lot of pent up anger from people calling him boring and not rating him highly all these years lol. Just lashing out at everyone haha.
 
Belal must have a lot of pent up anger from people calling him boring and not rating him highly all these years lol. Just lashing out at everyone haha.
Good. Last time belal pissed he knocked Sean Brady the fuck out.
It was supposed to be Sean Brady's coming out party and belal ruined it.
 
Good. Last time belal pissed he knocked Sean Brady the fuck out.
It was supposed to be Sean Brady's coming out party and belal ruined it.
I know right? Sean doesnt get much love around here esp after Chiesa fight too lol
 
He's right...Usman didnt fight since september-october 2023 ? He needs to fight ASAP.
 
I know right? Sean doesnt get much love around here esp after Chiesa fight too lol
He's 17-1 coming off wins Gastelum and Burns since losing to Belal who is now the champ.

Dude is a serious contender at WW.
 
I don’t think it’s fair to say Usman is expired goods yet. He lost a decision off a guy who brutally KOd him and arguably fought to a draw against the boogeyman of the division higher than him and did it on short notice. It does seem like his heart isn’t in it anymore these days. If we’re saying prime for prime though, Usman walks Belal.
 
Dricus , Aspinall and Zhang are only fun friendly champs in UFC. And none of the 3 except maybe Dricus is marketable . Dana isn't getting a snowy driveway this Xmas
 
Dricus , Aspinall and Zhang are only fun friendly champs in UFC. And none of the 3 except maybe Dricus is marketable . Dana isn't getting a snowy driveway this Xmas
Dana now has friends than can make it snow in his driveway, no need to import the snow anymore
 
