Belal roasts Usman

Can't agree. Usman's knees are shot and belal can wrestle his ass off.Usman beats any form of Belal.
Can't agree. Usman's knees are shot and belal can wrestle his ass off.
I can see 50-43 belal.
Good. Last time belal pissed he knocked Sean Brady the fuck out.Belal must have a lot of pent up anger from people calling him boring and not rating him highly all these years lol. Just lashing out at everyone haha.
I know right? Sean doesnt get much love around here esp after Chiesa fight too lolGood. Last time belal pissed he knocked Sean Brady the fuck out.
It was supposed to be Sean Brady's coming out party and belal ruined it.
He's 17-1 coming off wins Gastelum and Burns since losing to Belal who is now the champ.I know right? Sean doesnt get much love around here esp after Chiesa fight too lol
Dana now has friends than can make it snow in his driveway, no need to import the snow anymoreDricus , Aspinall and Zhang are only fun friendly champs in UFC. And none of the 3 except maybe Dricus is marketable . Dana isn't getting a snowy driveway this Xmas