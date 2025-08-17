  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Belal pours salt on Dricus' wounds

i disagree. it was 2 10-8s. advanced positions a couple times but very little significant strikes at all to warrant a 10-8. those baby strikes really do nothing if you dont advance with significant strikes or even one submission attempt (he had none). your softening him up for nothing. it was a pure grappling clinic on khamzats part. highly effective in a weight class that has virtually no grapplers.
 
Streeter said:
Belal is exposed as the human trash he is.

I thought these East Euro Muslim fighters were humble and respectful......... they as bad or worse than anyone they just used to hide it better now they no hiding it.
East Euro Muslim????
Belal Muhammad was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois !
 
its 2025 maga usa. Muslims aren't considered americans even if they are legal or born here. They are considered invaders. The MAGAs dream of deporting all the muslims while forgiving :eek::eek::eek::eek:philia while accusing muslims of wanting to legalize marriage for 9 year olds.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Book them against eachother.
I dig it.

Belal has run his mouth and been enough of a jackass to get punched in the mouth for it

And Dricus just got absolutely ragdolled so no real point in putting him in a matchup anywhere near the title picture.

(And no one cares to see belal fight for the belt again and he is behind a logjam at this point)
 
