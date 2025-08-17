Belal pours salt on Dricus' wounds

Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 43,109
- Reaction score
- 42,398
East Euro Muslim????Belal is exposed as the human trash he is.
I thought these East Euro Muslim fighters were humble and respectful......... they as bad or worse than anyone they just used to hide it better now they no hiding it.
its 2025 maga usa. Muslims aren't considered americans even if they are legal or born here. They are considered invaders. The MAGAs dream of deporting all the muslims while forgiving philia while accusing muslims of wanting to legalize marriage for 9 year olds.East Euro Muslim????
Belal Muhammad was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois !
I dig it.Book them against eachother.
Belal is but I thought he was adopted part of their crew now.East Euro Muslim????
Belal Muhammad was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois !