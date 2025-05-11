Belal out, one remaining UFC Champ from USA

TimeToTrain

TimeToTrain

Belal may represent Palestine but he’s from Illinois and he speaks English with an American accent. That’s why I consider him to be from the U.S.

Flyweight: Brazil
Bantamweight: Georgia
Featherweight: Australia
Lightweight: Russia
Welterweight: Australia
Middleweight: South Africa
LHW: Russia
HW: U.S.A. / England (interim)

How long will Jones hold the title for and represent the USA as the last USA champ? Interim champs are technically champs too, they just need to unify the belts.

Jones HW title defense: 1
Aspinall HW title defense as an interim: 1

I haven’t done research but this may be the first time in UFC history that there are no USA champs in any of the weight classes, if Jones vacates or loses the belt.
 
Cool.

It is a great sport and I'm thrilled it has become so global.

US will have champs again.
And half those guys train in the US.
We are still the fight capital of the world until Saudis buy us as a birthday present to one of their kids.
 
Don't know, don't really care. Just wanted to post something inflammatory
The only wants I have in this sport are that people I don't like get hurt. Other than that, I take what I get. :cool:
 
Listen, he's only here for the attachments. If UFC died tommorow he would just laugh at everyone's misery. He's not someone who actually has opinions, more like a edgelord type.

Just slug him in the cock and go about your day hahah
 
I knew some scumbag would make one of these threads. Euros still upset they have nobody.
 
Americans are some of the softest people on the planet both mentally and physically
 
I can relate.

You get like that after watching a few of your heros get crushed.


Let the best.man win.
No way.

Go hard or go home.

If you ain't tearing your tv off the wall and pissing on it when your favorite loses, then your not living life to the fullest. Your not MMA'ing right.


The good times make the bad times worth it.
 
