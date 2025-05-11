Belal out, one remaining UFC Champ from USA

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,050
- Reaction score
- 1,514
Belal may represent Palestine but he’s from Illinois and he speaks English with an American accent. That’s why I consider him to be from the U.S.
Flyweight: Brazil
Bantamweight: Georgia
Featherweight: Australia
Lightweight: Russia
Welterweight: Australia
Middleweight: South Africa
LHW: Russia
HW: U.S.A. / England (interim)
How long will Jones hold the title for and represent the USA as the last USA champ? Interim champs are technically champs too, they just need to unify the belts.
Jones HW title defense: 1
Aspinall HW title defense as an interim: 1
I haven’t done research but this may be the first time in UFC history that there are no USA champs in any of the weight classes, if Jones vacates or loses the belt.
Flyweight: Brazil
Bantamweight: Georgia
Featherweight: Australia
Lightweight: Russia
Welterweight: Australia
Middleweight: South Africa
LHW: Russia
HW: U.S.A. / England (interim)
How long will Jones hold the title for and represent the USA as the last USA champ? Interim champs are technically champs too, they just need to unify the belts.
Jones HW title defense: 1
Aspinall HW title defense as an interim: 1
I haven’t done research but this may be the first time in UFC history that there are no USA champs in any of the weight classes, if Jones vacates or loses the belt.