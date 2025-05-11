Belal out, Merab next (hopefully).

Enough of these boring takedown and hold cardio-kings with 90% boring decision rate.


Now with Belal gone, let’s turn our attention to Merab and hopefully O’Malley gets it done but if not then somebody soon.

Merab’s fights: attempt 140 takedowns, succeed on 9, tire out everyone(especially the viewers) and clown around in the last 2 mins.

“What a showman” ~ Anik.
 
I thought Merab/O'Malley was pretty close. Two judges had it 48-47. O'Malley has a chance, but I'd still bet on Merab.
 
War Merab! Love that guy. I know he's had some positional wins that weren't all that exciting, but he is a machine. Insane cardio, great chin, unstoppable pressure. I am always up for a Merab fight.
 
Yes please lets get all these one dimensional wrestle fuckers out of champ spots

The ufc rules and cage already give them an unfair advantage over other discipline practicioners, and it takes a whole changing of fighting style just to adapt to the td spamming that often results in no significant damage and is boring af
 
2004 account said:
Yes please lets get all these one dimensional wrestle fuckers out of champ spots

The ufc rules and cage already give them an unfair advantage over other discipline practicioners, and it takes a whole changing of fighting style just to adapt to the td spamming that often results in no significant damage and is boring af
Click to expand...
Perfectly stated brother.

Bravo 👏
 
