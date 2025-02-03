Unheralded Truth
No he shouldn't have. It was his first defense and it was close. Not a draw. Not even a robbery. Most of us call that "losing."He should have got the rematch after they had a razor close fight.
It shouldn't have. Costa was lucky to even be #6, coming off a loss and 1-3 in his last 4. That doesn't earn anyone shitShutting out Costa earned him a shot,
How bout the doing things he should have done, like how he turned down the Rob fight and Khamzat took it and dominated.what the other guys did after that shouldn't effect him.
Haters going to hate
Most likely Sean saying something offensiveCurious but how did this Sean Vs Belal feud began?
This "preexisting injury" shit is so incredibly overblown. Coming into a fight with an active injury is what that usually implies, not a guy saying he has always had loose teeth because his mouth is weird, and that it's caused issues for him in other fights. The whole point of trying to excuse a loss from an injury is that it's a weakness the guy wouldn't normally have, but he's always had it, including against all the past opponents he beat. So Khamzat's win is as legit as it gets.Khamzats win over Whitaker wasn't impressive in hindsight, the preexisting injury more or less made that win a fluke imo. Believe it or not he still has to prove himself at MW. Also Sean deserves the rematch since he won in many people's eyes.
Meh, I disagree, if not for a shitty repare job that fight would've continued 100%.This "preexisting injury" shit is so incredibly overblown. Coming into a fight with an active injury is what that usually implies, not a guy saying he has always had loose teeth because his mouth is weird, and that it's caused issues for him in other fights. The whole point of trying to excuse a loss from an injury is that it's a weakness the guy wouldn't normally have, but he's always had it, including against all the past opponents he beat. So Khamzat's win is as legit as it gets.
But even before the shitty repair job, that could have always been done to him and wasn't. He didn't walk into this fight newly hurt. This is a life long vulnerability.Meh, I disagree, if not for a shitty repare job that fight would've continued 100%.