Media Belal on how dec win over Costa got Sean a title shot...

He should have got the rematch after they had a razor close fight.
Shutting out Costa earned him a shot, what the other guys did after that shouldn't effect him.
Haters going to hate
 
Khamzats win over Whitaker wasn't impressive in hindsight, the preexisting injury more or less made that win a fluke imo. Believe it or not he still has to prove himself at MW. Also Sean deserves the rematch since he won in many people's eyes.
 
He's fully right. We have 2 people sitting for their shot now who both deserve it more than him.

smiles mma said:
No he shouldn't have. It was his first defense and it was close. Not a draw. Not even a robbery. Most of us call that "losing."

smiles mma said:
It shouldn't have. Costa was lucky to even be #6, coming off a loss and 1-3 in his last 4. That doesn't earn anyone shit

smiles mma said:
How bout the doing things he  should have done, like how he turned down the Rob fight and Khamzat took it and dominated.

smiles mma said:
<3>


TerraRayzing said:
Most likely Sean saying something offensive
 
Poirierfan said:
This "preexisting injury" shit is so incredibly overblown. Coming into a fight with an active injury is what that usually implies, not a guy saying he has always had loose teeth because his mouth is weird, and that it's caused issues for him in other fights. The whole point of trying to excuse a loss from an injury is that it's a weakness the guy wouldn't normally have, but he's always had it, including against all the past opponents he beat. So Khamzat's win is as legit as it gets.
 
Mohawk Banditó said:
Meh, I disagree, if not for a shitty repare job that fight would've continued 100%.
 
I definitely think the rematch is unearned, if the Dricus fight were scored as a whole it would've been a Strickland win but because it's scored round-by-round, Dricus won 3-2

Khamzat should be fighting for the title next week and not Strickland, then Imavov, then Strickland after winning a different fight. Costa is not good enough to warrant a TS
 
I mean Sean also beat Imavov himself, so it's a bit silly to use Imavov as a measuring stick. There's also the fact that Sean's rematch was announced prior to Imavov's win.
 
I mean, it's a valid opinion, but it's still funny when Belal talks about earning a TS with a boring performance.
 
Poirierfan said:
But even before the shitty repair job, that could have always been done to him and wasn't. He didn't walk into this fight newly hurt. This is a life long vulnerability.
 
