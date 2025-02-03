smiles mma said: He should have got the rematch after they had a razor close fight. Click to expand...

smiles mma said: what the other guys did after that shouldn't effect him.

TerraRayzing said: Curious but how did this Sean Vs Belal feud began?

He's fully right. We have 2 people sitting for their shot now who both deserve it more than him.No he shouldn't have. It was his first defense and it was close. Not a draw. Not even a robbery. Most of us call that "losing."It shouldn't have. Costa was lucky to even be #6, coming off a loss and 1-3 in his last 4. That doesn't earn anyone shitHow bout the doing things hehave done, like how he turned down the Rob fight and Khamzat took it and dominated.Most likely Sean saying something offensive