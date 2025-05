TITS said: One of the interviewers is a former UFC fighter, and Belal was obviously joking about the 220 lbs thing. Click to expand...

Belal was seriously trying to imply he could move up. I think Belal tried to seriously imply he walks around at 220 lbs. He has previously claimed he is 200 lbs in the off-season. Since they were talking about how Dricus cuts from 220 lbs, his ego did not want himself to appear smaller so he blurted out 220 lbs.Like you said, the interviewer who is a former UFC fighter, looked at him and laughed it off. Belal quickly switches angle to how the walk around weight is not what they fight at after the cut.BTW, this is Dricus with Poirier who si similar to Belal in size and Poirier claims he walks around at 185 - 190 lbs (Colby confirmed he has seen Poirier at 190 lbs).