As confirmed by David Schmulenson and Helen Yee:
The UFC asked Leon about three different opponents for the UFC 300 main event, but for various reasons none of them went through. Expect Leon's next fight to be against one of the three,
as the negotiations are already set in motion. The UFC reportedly lost interest in Belal fighting for the title after nobody seemed happy about his rumored title shot.
