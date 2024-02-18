News Belal never got offered a fight w/ Edwards, unlikely to fight for the title next

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

As confirmed by David Schmulenson and Helen Yee:



The UFC asked Leon about three different opponents for the UFC 300 main event, but for various reasons none of them went through. Expect Leon's next fight to be against one of the three,
as the negotiations are already set in motion. The UFC reportedly lost interest in Belal fighting for the title after nobody seemed happy about his rumored title shot.
 
Hate him or love him, you gotta admit that's just extremely disrespectful by the UFC.
Belal has deserved the next title shot for a while now but Dana continues to be POS.

Dana & co. are delaying his title shot on purpose. He's gonna be 36 soon. They're waiting till he's old and washed.
 
Cool cool. Hazmat still hasn’t fought in years tho.
 
Just sayin, Manny Muniz ain't got no opponents for Power Slap 7 dude can really make a name for himself there if he wins and call out Edwards UFC 300 the next day maybe they can set up the scrap last minute Belal finna be one of dem combat sports GOATs like Poatan ✋ 💥
 
Yeah. They really didn't want Belal being the main event of the biggest card in history lol.

That doesn't mean he won't get the next shot now that Leon won't be on that card though.

A fight not being "worthy" of UFC 300 doesn't mean it won't be worthy to be on the next UK card for example.

I'm assuming Khamzat, Shavkat and Islam were the 3 guys offered to Leon for 300 then.
 
Probably Khamzat, Islam, and Shavkat. Saw someone guess that on YouTube and seems in line with the nonsense UFC would pull.
More like Colby, Covington, and Senor Colby Covington with a Mexican accent.
 
I wanna know who the 3 were
Wannaknow?

images


UFC won't let you get close!
images
 
They wanted no parts of that in the main event. Still they could've went forward with it as the 3rd title fight on the card. Those other offers will be revisited for the summer cards.
 
There is no one else who deserves a title fight at WW more than Belal. NO ONE. Fuck these shitty matchmakers.
 
That's completely and utter bullshit, with that being said I'm not unhappy about it. Shavkat is the champ in waiting, give the man his belt. Once Shavkat is champ they can all have their turn at him.
 
UFC is garbage and getting worse
It really has turned into trash thanks to a variety of reasons, Dana white being one of the big problems. His contender series handing out contracts to nobodies and that slap fighting junk.
 
