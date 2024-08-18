Belal Muhammed beats Prime GSP

bartleby929
Belal is a better wrestler and striker but GSP is more athletic. But Belal beats prime GSP 9/10.
wrong. GSP would jab Belal the entire fight.
Stylistically it's a pretty good fight for him tbh
Bait used to be believable.