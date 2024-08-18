Belal Muhammed beats Prime GSP

Belal is a bad matchup for GSP for sure. He isn't one-dimensional bum like those GSP used to fight against. He is complete fighter with great wrestling, great jab, is tough as nails and has cardio for days.
 
I agree. The level of the game has just gotten much better. Usman, Edwards, Shavkat, Burns, JDM and Brady beat prime GSP too
 
I don't know if I hate you or just the timeline we're in. I think both
 
bartleby929 said:
Belal is a better wrestler and striker but GSP is more athletic. But Belal beats prime GSP 9/10.
Stylistically it's a pretty good fight for him tbh

I could definitely see Belal beating GSP on the feet and nullifying his wrestling.
 
Lmao, GSP beat a bunch of "Begals" in his prime.
 
It would be a scrappy fight but Gsp wouldn't fight Belal like unmotivated Edwards.

He would have so much more awareness of space and keep his distance optimal for him.


A fighter that resembled current Belal was trt prime Hendricks , but I think that version of Hendricks was better overall
 
