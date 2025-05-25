apparently he was saying it as a joke and its not true.



and if it wasnt and they are gonna make Shavkat take another fight would Belal be the right one? You could end up knocking off the unbeaten top guy who is next for Belal who just lost the belt. No thanks. You do Shav/Brady or Garry rematch, make it so its a fresh fight for JDM/Islam winner.



Belal should fight either Colby or wait to see what Usman does win or lose vs Buckley. Thing is I dont think Usman after having not fought for so long is gonna fight in June and then turn around and fight a few months later so Belal might have to move on from that fight and take on someone like Colby. Dont lose anything in a fight like that if you're UFC. Belal wins who cares about Colby, if he loses then Colby gets another fight. Its not like Colby is doing anything but you can try and squeeze any juice out of him as you can before he's finished.