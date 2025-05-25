Rumored Belal Muhammad vs Shavkhat Rakhmanov to be announced for October

Weird in a way. I can't imagine it's a true # 1 contender fight because it only applies if Shavkat wins. The UFC doesn't want Belal in another title fight (especially with WW so stacked now). Buckley will start making his claim if he beats Usman. Then are we gonna get Brady vs Garry where the winner has a legit claim too?
 
Sucks for shavkat but that's what injuries do. Then we wonder why guys fight hurt all the time
 
That seems way too later in the year to sound relatable.
 
Sounds about right, I think we may get JDM vs Islam on the same card in October. The only scenario they don't want is if Belal beats Shavkat and is a top contender again. But they always have Usman vs Buckley as back up.
 
This is a good fight. I think Belal might do better unless he can't get the fight to the ground. I don't think Shavkat's wrestling is all there.

Belal is at that age where he can fall off anytime. He is probably more suited for a Colby or Usman fight. Those guys have name recognition but they are aging out.
 
This is just Anik matchmaking on his own. He always communicates his fight-wishes as if they're official.

Belal on his podcast a few days ago said, he'd like to fight in Oct. and believes the winner of Usman vs Buckley will be his opponent.
 
Wow I figured Belal would be a little more banged up from Jack. Not too sure about this one but who knows

What I know is WW is goddamn stacked right now! Holy shit.
 
svmr_db said:
Pretty sure this guy is one of their managers lol, wouldn't call it news just yet.

UFC is probably trying to make this fight happen.
Shavkat was booked for a title fight and fought hurt against Garry (dubbed a title eliminator) when he could've just refused and waited for Belal. Then he got surgery and didnt fight against Belal just to be skipped by Islam for the next one.
Shavkat's manager is just doing his job by either trying to make his next fight a title fight (he would have to sit a looong time) or getting more money out of the UFC for another title eliminator fight.

He's doing what Ali does (posturing to negotiate). I expect Shavkat to fight somebody, sitting out is not good because another guy can always impress in a fight and skip the line.
 
I like this fight alot but it definately has to be on the same card as JDM and Islam so Shavkat can be the back up and Belal has the opportunity to go to the prom dateless.
 
Honestly feels like Shavkat is being punished, which surprises me. The UFC have to know there's a high chance that Shavkat loses.

I wonder what he did to piss off Dana?
 
apparently he was saying it as a joke and its not true.

and if it wasnt and they are gonna make Shavkat take another fight would Belal be the right one? You could end up knocking off the unbeaten top guy who is next for Belal who just lost the belt. No thanks. You do Shav/Brady or Garry rematch, make it so its a fresh fight for JDM/Islam winner.

Belal should fight either Colby or wait to see what Usman does win or lose vs Buckley. Thing is I dont think Usman after having not fought for so long is gonna fight in June and then turn around and fight a few months later so Belal might have to move on from that fight and take on someone like Colby. Dont lose anything in a fight like that if you're UFC. Belal wins who cares about Colby, if he loses then Colby gets another fight. Its not like Colby is doing anything but you can try and squeeze any juice out of him as you can before he's finished.
 
