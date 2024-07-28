Belal Muhammad vs Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi is the fight to make next

octagonation
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 4, 2023
- Messages
- 913
- Reaction score
- 1,147
I think this is the fight to make next... It would sell like hot fiyaa plus they have a beef
Cumshot can’t make 170 and can’t show up. The UFC isn’t going to plan a big card around him until he can stop getting tummy aches and show up.
Big Chimaev fan here. I don’t want to see that man, after he gasses in 3 minutes Belal would run a clinicI think this is the fight to make next... It would sell like hot fiyaa plus they have a beef
Khamzat can’t make WW though and almost ruined one card because of it already. No way he gets a shot at 170.There will be a back-up automatically but this is the fight and the UFC must strike while the iron is hot
Big Chimaev fan here. I don’t want to see that man, after he gasses in 3 minutes Belal would run a clinic
He can make Welterweight if he has like 5-4 months notice before the fightKhamzat can’t make WW though and almost ruined one card because of it already. No way he gets a shot at 170.
Yeah but you’re a huge Chimaev fan who would pick him against anyone. So as respectfully as possible im not going to put that much stock in your pick.I don´t think so.. stylistically is an interesting fight but I believe Chimaev finishes him inside 3 rounds
Belal would find a way to survive the initial onslaught & Chimaev would gas bad in a 5 rounder & back down at 170 lol.
Khamzat has lost his hype, Shavkat is all the rage now.There will be a back-up automatically but this is the fight and the UFC must strike while the iron is hot
Yeah but you’re a huge Chimaev fan who would pick him against anyone. So as respectfully as possible im not going to put that much stock in your pick.