Belal Muhammad vs Khamzat Chimaev in Abu Dhabi is the fight to make next

I think this is the fight to make next... It would sell like hot fiyaa plus they have a beef
 
ThaiSexPills said:
Cumshot can’t make 170 and can’t show up. The UFC isn’t going to plan a big card around him until he can stop getting tummy aches and show up.
There will be a back-up automatically but this is the fight and the UFC must strike while the iron is hot
 
octagonation said:
There will be a back-up automatically but this is the fight and the UFC must strike while the iron is hot
Khamzat can’t make WW though and almost ruined one card because of it already. No way he gets a shot at 170.
 
'Suga Daddy' said:
Big Chimaev fan here. I don’t want to see that man, after he gasses in 3 minutes Belal would run a clinic
I don´t think so.. stylistically is an interesting fight but I believe Chimaev finishes him inside 3 rounds
 
Was wondering where this khamzat dickrider went. He doesn't deserve a TS and he can't reliably make 170. He can go pound sand up his ass.
 
Belal would find a way to survive the initial onslaught & Chimaev would gas bad in a 5 rounder & back down at 170 lol.
 
Would love to see it but can't see Chimmy making 170 any time soon. Has to be Shavkat
 
octagonation said:
I don´t think so.. stylistically is an interesting fight but I believe Chimaev finishes him inside 3 rounds
Yeah but you’re a huge Chimaev fan who would pick him against anyone. So as respectfully as possible im not going to put that much stock in your pick.
 
No thanks. UFC and the fans don't want to see exciting fighters cancelled out by a cardio king.
 
'Suga Daddy' said:
Yeah but you’re a huge Chimaev fan who would pick him against anyone. So as respectfully as possible im not going to put that much stock in your pick.
I am not unreasonable. Stylistically Belal can win the fight which is why it is exciting
 
