Sean Chowdhury
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Oct 30, 2022
- Messages
- 931
- Reaction score
- 3,115
This would make sense since dana mentioned a special fight for islam, a double champ opportunity would fit that description
Edit: he even unfollowed khabib
He is the champion. I dont know why he isnt allowed to enjoy that?his over reaching confidence.
He was detailing how he would ruin DDP a few days ago.He is the champion. I dont know why he isnt allowed to enjoy that?
TrawlWho has the time to troll these IG profiles to see who they are following and unfollowing?
Shavkat fights once every 12 months.I thought he's fighting Shavkat?
Ruin fan interest in DDP's fights.He was detailing how he would ruin DDP a few days ago.