Rumored Belal Muhammad Unfollowed Islam and his entire team on Instagram, people are believing this is because he signed to fight Islam

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Oct 30, 2022
Messages
931
Reaction score
3,115
r/ufc - Belal just unfollowed Islam & the entire Khabib camp. 👀

This would make sense since dana mentioned a special fight for islam, a double champ opportunity would fit that description
Comment Image

Edit: he even unfollowed khabib
 
I don't see it happening tbh.

Belal is fighting Shavkat, probably in Canada.
 
I'm actually quite shocked that you follow which fighters follow eachother.
 
The fight game is full of snakes and rats. The Dagestanis turning heel would be another example.
 
Whoa, you know it's serious when you unfollow on IG. That's serious stuff.
 
