Belal Muhammad Teases Middleweight Move in Exchange with Khamzat Chimaev

2024-07-26T185244Z_522474143_UP1EK7Q1GFUDF_RTRMADP_3_MMA-UFC-UFC304-1722165904.jpg

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are seemingly teasing a future matchup.


Muhammad is scheduled to defend his welterweight title in the main event at UFC 315 on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Middleweight contender Chimaev recently took a shot at Muhammad, calling him a “pony.”

“Bullyb170 where are you going, pony,” Chimaev wrote.

bullyb170 куда ты лезешь пони 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/i4HMuSSavJ

Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 29, 2025
Click to expand...


In response, Muhammad teased a move up to middleweight, which could possibly put them on a collision course.

“Goin to middleweight,” he wrote.

Goin to middleweight https://t.co/u4QzXQb3iP pic.twitter.com/owTlYl8HHH

Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 29, 2025
Click to expand...


While Chimaev used to primarily fight at 170 pounds, the weight cut was too steep for him, which led to him missing weight by a massive 7.5 pounds at UFC 279 in 2022. “Borz” then permanently moved up to middleweight, where he defeated Kamaru Usman via decision and most recently submitted Robert Whittaker in the first round. Morne Visser, the coach of middleweight champ Dricus Du Plessis recently confirmed that Chimaev is getting the next title shot.

However, Muhammad moving up to middleweight will open up opportunities for his friend, Islam Makhachev. The lightweight champion has been stalling his planned move to welterweight to avoid fighting “Remember the Name.” That, in turn, would open the champ slot at 155 pounds, which former featherweight champ Ilia Topuria is eyeing. However, there have been rumors that both Topuria and Makhachev are currently preparing for fights.

Belal Muhammad Teases Middleweight Move in Exchange with Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad and Khamzat Chimaev are seemingly teasing a future matchup.
All the Champs talking about moving up, shit is getting crazy
Kham is going to get skipped over again
 
Damn... that means Islam is moving up too.

Good for both divisions.

Let's see some fresh matchups!
 
He’s bluffing, he’s obviously aware that the ufc hates him and if he moved up they would throw every obstacle imaginable in front of him to prevent him getting a middleweight title shot
 
Would be stupid for Belal to move up after a single title defense. PLENTY of fights left for him at 170.

The only reason he would do this is to avoid fighting Islam Makhachev.
 
stop this double champ bullshit
fucks sake Belal hasnt even defended ONCE

MINIMUM 3 TITLE DEFENSES BEFORE EVEN *THINKING* ABOUT MOVING UP TO CHALLENGE FOR ANOTHER BELT

<codychoke><KhabibBS>
 
