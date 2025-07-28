  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Belal Muhammad Shares Pick for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
113,158
Reaction score
211,885
Palestinian-origin-fighter-Belal-Muhammad-wins-MMA-UFC-Title-1200x900.jpg

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. While Chimaev is known for his elite grappling, Du Plessis has been able to wear down opponents during his promotional tenure.



However, Muhammad believes people underestimate Chimaev’s gas tank. “Remember the Name” agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment that Chimaev could do well on the feet. While Chimaev is known for his grappling, Muhammad believes “Borz” shouldn’t exhaust himself early by trying to force takedowns. According to Muhammad, Chimaev is technically superior in all aspects and should secure the win if he manages his pace.

Muhammad: Chimaev Needs to Pace Himself in First Round​


"Honestly, I think too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio,” Muhammad said on YouTube. “I think what Khabib said – if he stands up with him, if he strikes with him, he could do well. DDP has an awkward style, but he does get hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the first round trying to take him down and letting out all his energy, I think he’ll be fine if he keeps it standing… I got Chimaev. I think Chimaev is a lot crisper on the feet and definitely crisper on the ground."

Du Plessis hasn’t lost since 2016 and has defended his title twice since winning it against Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Chimaev comes off a submission win over Robert Whittaker, his sixth finish in eight UFC wins.

Belal Muhammad predicts Khamzat Chimaev will take out Dricus Du Plessis 👀🔥

"Honestly, too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio. DDP has an awkward style, but he gets hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the… pic.twitter.com/oivTHQv9FO

— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 27, 2025
Click to expand...

READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Belal Muhammad Shares Pick for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Palestinian-origin-fighter-Belal-Muhammad-wins-MMA-UFC-Title-1200x900.jpg

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. While Chimaev is known for his elite grappling, Du Plessis has been able to wear down opponents during his promotional tenure.



However, Muhammad believes people underestimate Chimaev’s gas tank. “Remember the Name” agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment that Chimaev could do well on the feet. While Chimaev is known for his grappling, Muhammad believes “Borz” shouldn’t exhaust himself early by trying to force takedowns. According to Muhammad, Chimaev is technically superior in all aspects and should secure the win if he manages his pace.

Muhammad: Chimaev Needs to Pace Himself in First Round​


"Honestly, I think too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio,” Muhammad said on YouTube. “I think what Khabib said – if he stands up with him, if he strikes with him, he could do well. DDP has an awkward style, but he does get hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the first round trying to take him down and letting out all his energy, I think he’ll be fine if he keeps it standing… I got Chimaev. I think Chimaev is a lot crisper on the feet and definitely crisper on the ground."

Du Plessis hasn’t lost since 2016 and has defended his title twice since winning it against Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Chimaev comes off a submission win over Robert Whittaker, his sixth finish in eight UFC wins.



READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Belal Muhammad Shares Pick for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...


"If Chimaev fights like someone else completely, he should win - so I'm confidently picking him."

Mental gymnastics at all?
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Palestinian-origin-fighter-Belal-Muhammad-wins-MMA-UFC-Title-1200x900.jpg

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.

Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. While Chimaev is known for his elite grappling, Du Plessis has been able to wear down opponents during his promotional tenure.



However, Muhammad believes people underestimate Chimaev’s gas tank. “Remember the Name” agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment that Chimaev could do well on the feet. While Chimaev is known for his grappling, Muhammad believes “Borz” shouldn’t exhaust himself early by trying to force takedowns. According to Muhammad, Chimaev is technically superior in all aspects and should secure the win if he manages his pace.

Muhammad: Chimaev Needs to Pace Himself in First Round​


"Honestly, I think too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio,” Muhammad said on YouTube. “I think what Khabib said – if he stands up with him, if he strikes with him, he could do well. DDP has an awkward style, but he does get hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the first round trying to take him down and letting out all his energy, I think he’ll be fine if he keeps it standing… I got Chimaev. I think Chimaev is a lot crisper on the feet and definitely crisper on the ground."

Du Plessis hasn’t lost since 2016 and has defended his title twice since winning it against Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Chimaev comes off a submission win over Robert Whittaker, his sixth finish in eight UFC wins.



READ HERE

www.sherdog.com

Belal Muhammad Shares Pick for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



@HHJ

@fujitsugroundnpound

@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

who.gif
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Muslim guy picks fellow Muslim guy.
Click to expand...
I don't think one has ever picked against one of their boys. Very loyal, should be respected!

Siver! said:
"If Chimaev fights like someone else completely, he should win - so I'm confidently picking him."

Mental gymnastics at all?
Click to expand...
I've seen it from multiple places now talking about some Zen Khamzat coming out as if the guy has been training in the hyperbolic time chamber. I don't get it, but how funny would it be if we actually saw a calm Khamzat come out and he just gets fucked up for trying to save his gas lol
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
I've seen it from multiple places now talking about some Zen Khamzat coming out as if the guy has been training in the hyperbolic time chamber. I don't get it, but how funny would it be if we actually saw a calm Khamzat come out and he just gets fucked up for trying to save his gas lol
Click to expand...

We've seen some shockers when aggressive fighters randomly decide to be "patient".

In fact, Ibo Aslan just did it this past weekend lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Shara bullet does not see much hope for Dricus against Khamzat. Says, they will remember him with 2 seconds of silence
2
Replies
34
Views
1K
Ladder Master
Ladder Master
joy2day
The UFC doesn't like Belal
3 4 5
Replies
85
Views
4K
spinitch
S
Unheralded Truth
Media Paulo Costa's coach says DDP will be tough for Chimaev "a big step-up"
Replies
12
Views
467
Kwic
Kwic
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev or Tom Aspinall vs. Jon Jones - Which fight are you more excited to see?
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
r-harper-1
r-harper-1
M
News Khamzat preparing for murder of Dricus DuPlessis
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
4K
AdamWarlock
AdamWarlock

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,761
Messages
57,623,064
Members
175,775
Latest member
joenut007

Share this page

Back
Top