Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 113,158
- Reaction score
- 211,885
Du Plessis puts his middleweight title on the line against Chimaev in the main event at UFC 319 on Aug. 16 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. While Chimaev is known for his elite grappling, Du Plessis has been able to wear down opponents during his promotional tenure.
However, Muhammad believes people underestimate Chimaev’s gas tank. “Remember the Name” agrees with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s assessment that Chimaev could do well on the feet. While Chimaev is known for his grappling, Muhammad believes “Borz” shouldn’t exhaust himself early by trying to force takedowns. According to Muhammad, Chimaev is technically superior in all aspects and should secure the win if he manages his pace.
Muhammad: Chimaev Needs to Pace Himself in First Round
"Honestly, I think too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio,” Muhammad said on YouTube. “I think what Khabib said – if he stands up with him, if he strikes with him, he could do well. DDP has an awkward style, but he does get hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the first round trying to take him down and letting out all his energy, I think he’ll be fine if he keeps it standing… I got Chimaev. I think Chimaev is a lot crisper on the feet and definitely crisper on the ground."
Du Plessis hasn’t lost since 2016 and has defended his title twice since winning it against Sean Strickland. Meanwhile, Chimaev comes off a submission win over Robert Whittaker, his sixth finish in eight UFC wins.
Belal Muhammad predicts Khamzat Chimaev will take out Dricus Du Plessis
"Honestly, too many people are counting out Chimaev’s cardio. DDP has an awkward style, but he gets hit a lot and he breaks a lot of guys with fatigue. If Chimaev doesn’t come out super hard in the… pic.twitter.com/oivTHQv9FO
— Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) July 27, 2025
READ HERE
Belal Muhammad Shares Pick for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev
Belal Muhammad recently revealed his prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev.
www.sherdog.com
@HHJ
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@fujitsugroundnpound
@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh