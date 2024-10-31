Beat me to it, wsa just about to post!
Wonder what the replacement match to make is for an interim - is there anyone besides Leon or do they just wait it out at this point?
I read that as a replacement fight for the card, as in they just need something else to be the main or co-main event. Not necessarily a replacement opponent for Shavkat.A replacement as in interim title? Why would Shavkat fight otherwise?
It was uncharacteristic of him to accept that fight. Now we know why. I take back the credit I have him. He's praying to Allah that shavkat looses lmao