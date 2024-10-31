Rumored Belal Muhammad reportedly out of Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310

well he looked like a badass for a lil while at least
 
Beat me to it, wsa just about to post!

Wonder what the replacement match to make is for an interim - is there anyone besides Leon or do they just wait it out at this point?
 
Hey, hey, hey
Im not (that) surprised mfers
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
Beat me to it, wsa just about to post!

Wonder what the replacement match to make is for an interim - is there anyone besides Leon or do they just wait it out at this point?
have they said it's going to be an interim?

sounds silly unless he's super duper hurt

altho.. UFC certainly ain't shameful about putting interim titles out there
 
Perhaps this is Colby's chance to get another completely underserved title shot though he definitely doesn't have the balls to fight Shavkat.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
A replacement as in interim title? Why would Shavkat fight otherwise?
I read that as a replacement fight for the card, as in they just need something else to be the main or co-main event. Not necessarily a replacement opponent for Shavkat.
 
dominion said:
It was uncharacteristic of him to accept that fight. Now we know why. I take back the credit I have him. He's praying to Allah that shavkat looses lmao
Gotta give him credit, he's playing 4d chess the way he lines up his challengers.
 
Belal will proclaim that he will only fight the most deserving contender, that contender will be Conor McGregor.
 
