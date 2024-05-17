Media Belal Muhammad owns Sean Strickland

El Fernas said:
Strickland gives people a lot of ammo against him, and has been a little too sensitive when they fire back, Belal 10-8.
Click to expand...
Meh, we haven't heard a come back did we?

I don't even have to hear what Strickland has to say and can tell it's gonna be a split decision. Wasn't a good diss
 
Sean, with his big mouth and boring style, should never talk about anyone... <Fedor23>
 
No.

And nobody has cried harder in the cage than Belal.

He needs to stay focused on his upcoming golden opportunity Title Shot against Leon.

 
Last edited:
Unless Belal spins Leon's head on a dime like Strickland did to Izzy I wouldn't be critical of Sean's fight style if I were him.
 
MDoza said:
Belal has one finish in the past 8 years, against Stricklands five finishes in the same time period..
Click to expand...
Maybe we should look at finishes over top 10 guys. Oh look at that, they’re even with 1 each. Hell let’s do finishes over top 10 guys in the last 3 years, oh wait Sean has none. Easy to cherry pick stats mate.
 
