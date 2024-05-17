Meh, we haven't heard a come back did we?Strickland gives people a lot of ammo against him, and has been a little too sensitive when they fire back, Belal 10-8.
Belal is delusional here. Sean would easily 30-27 him.
What is Strickland going to say? "But, but...you are boring!!"Meh, we haven't heard a come back did we?
I don't even have to hear what Strickland has to say and can tell it's gonna be a split decision. Wasn't a good diss
"then try to fight you on Twitter"
Maybe we should look at finishes over top 10 guys. Oh look at that, they’re even with 1 each. Hell let’s do finishes over top 10 guys in the last 3 years, oh wait Sean has none. Easy to cherry pick stats mate.Belal has one finish in the past 8 years, against Stricklands five finishes in the same time period..