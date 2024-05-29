Media Belal Muhammad MORE Finishes Than Jon Jones In The Last Decade

Thanks for the reminder. I didn't remember...
 
War Belal

Seriously though finishes is nice but it aint the be all end all. It isnt what makes a fighter good, or a fight good.

Back when Machida was embarassing contenders en route to the title shot, I use to love to watch him make dudes look ridiculous. I didnt care that he didnt finish them. It was almost more impressive that he didnt cos it was such light work. He wasnt taunting them like Anderson or MVP. His actual style made them look ridiculous with no showboating.

I can watch that all day.
 
Damn belal has been puttin in more work than Jon Jones the angel saint
 
Belal > Brady > Gastelum > Bisping > Hammill > Jones
 
Mammothman said:
Gsp didn't finish most of his fights and people still call him the goat
I am sure if GSP wasn't such a sweetheart and was a dickwad like Jones, people would be dragging him in the mud for losing to Serra, Hughes, and maybe even those Penn/Hendricks matches that he'd scraped by with.

Moral of the story is be a kind person and people are more likely to admire you.
 
filthybliss said:
I am sure if GSP wasn't such a sweetheart and was a dickwad like Jones, people would be dragging him in the mud for losing to Serra, Hughes, and maybe even those Penn/Hendricks matches that he'd scraped by with.

Moral of the story is be a kind person and people are more likely to admire you.
Ok man I have to ask. You've said you were young but it seems like you been watching MMA for a long time.

Was this you at 6 years old?

Jump-on-the-bandwagon-just-bleed.gif
 
I'm thinking it might be the fight to make too, Belal could beat Jones despite the size difference.
 
Domitian said:
Ok man I have to ask. You've said you were young but it seems like you been watching MMA for a long time.

Was this you at 6 years old?

Jump-on-the-bandwagon-just-bleed.gif
sure! but nah, youtube is the G when it comes watching old mma matches. Obviously, there is gonna be a disconnect from watching it live but its still nice to be plugged in on the history of sport and what not.
 
Belal more finishes than Anderson Silva in the last decade!

Spider never that good, decision machine!!!

See how dumb it sounds TS?
 
