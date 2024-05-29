Using Belal to troll Jones fans is permissable imo.TS is clearly baiting you guys and starting shit.
View attachment 1045571
I like it but I do prefer slightly more sophisticated trolling.
This is some lazy ass trolling.
I am sure if GSP wasn't such a sweetheart and was a dickwad like Jones, people would be dragging him in the mud for losing to Serra, Hughes, and maybe even those Penn/Hendricks matches that he'd scraped by with.Gsp didn't finish most of his fights and people still call him the goat
4>2 FInishes
Is Jon really the GOAT?
Ok man I have to ask. You've said you were young but it seems like you been watching MMA for a long time.I am sure if GSP wasn't such a sweetheart and was a dickwad like Jones, people would be dragging him in the mud for losing to Serra, Hughes, and maybe even those Penn/Hendricks matches that he'd scraped by with.
Moral of the story is be a kind person and people are more likely to admire you.
sure! but nah, youtube is the G when it comes watching old mma matches. Obviously, there is gonna be a disconnect from watching it live but its still nice to be plugged in on the history of sport and what not.Ok man I have to ask. You've said you were young but it seems like you been watching MMA for a long time.
Was this you at 6 years old?