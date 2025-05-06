Media Belal Muhammad feels training during Ramadan makes him stronger

r1364406_1296x518_5-2.jpg

🕌Belal Muhammad started preparation for Jack Della Maddalena fight during Ramadan.

He sees it as an advantage, believing that suffering during trainings makes him harder to beat.👀💪




🎥 @ufc ▫️ pic.twitter.com/ASYMADT2gK


— Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) May 4, 2025
Click to expand...


Belal Muhammad thinks training during Ramadan will make him unbreakable in the Octagon.

Muhammad (24-3) is ready to defend his welterweight title for the first time against Jack Della Maddalena (17-2) in the UFC 315 main event on May 10 at Bell Centre in Montreal. Which means Muhammad was in camp during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in March.

Many Muslim fighters hesitate to accept fights around Ramadan as they fast from sunrise to sunset. However, Muhammad took the challenge head on, pushing himself to the limits. And “Remember the Name” believes it will give him an edge over Maddalena, who is definitely hydrating himself before, during and after his workouts.

“Training during Ramadan is hard because there’s no food or drink… We’re not going to get water after the session, so you better toughen it out,” Muhammad said on a UFC 317 Countdown video. “You don’t know how hard you can push your body until you actually have to push it… It’s getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. And I think that’s why a lot of the time I get stronger during Ramadan… I know Jack’s not going to do that. He’s drinking water after his practice. So that just makes me work that much harder, push that much harder. And I’m not going to break in the cage because I’m not breaking in the practice room.”

Muhammad is riding an 11-fight winning streak, leaving behind most of the welterweight elites in his wake. His long route to championship glory finally came to fruition with a dominant unanimous decision win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304. Meanwhile, Maddalena hasn’t lost since dropping his first two pro-outings in 2016. The Australian powerhouse has seven UFC wins to his name with five finishes.

READ HERE
www.sherdog.com

Belal Muhammad Feels Training During Ramadan Makes Him Stronger

Belal Muhammad thinks training during Ramadan will make him unbreakable in the Octagon.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com

don't ask said:
Guys, Ramadan was in March.




Is he just hoping JDM is too stupid to Google Ramadan and will show up expecting a worn-out Belal?
Click to expand...

This lol.

Also, Belal is going on about no water after the training session and shit, but Muslims can drink and eat during Ramadan before the sun rises and after it sets. So he can just train at night as normal if wants.

This no fighting during Ramadan excuse a lot of these fighters come up with needs to go.
 
