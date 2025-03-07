  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Belal Muhammad calls on the UFC to properly display his country's flag

usernamee said:
It's not the only flag they don't show right?
IIRC the Ukrainian flag wasn't shown for one of the Ukrainian fighters, it might be nikita krylov but Nikita krylov was also pro invasion of ukraine so maybe he chose to not use the flag himself
 
Mr Trump strip this man’s citizenship if he’d rather literally fight under a foreign nations flag
 
svmr_db said:
The UFC has corporate overlords, just like all American pro sports organizations.

When you have corporate overlords you can't speak out against Israel at all. Kyrie Irving had the commissioner of the NBA call him on his cell phone to tell him he shouldn't support Palestine.

The UFC isn't pro American or pro speech. They are pro corporate. And pro corporate means being a lapdog for Israel.
 
JBGuy420 said:
Dwight Howard said that when he tweeted “free Palestine”, the nba commissioner, all his sponsors, and other bball big whigs called him and told him to take down the tweet within 10 minutes of him posting it loool. Everyone knows, that’s the only real redline in America.
 
markg171 said:
Dana is always bragging about how he's his own boss and he let's fighters say what they want. We'll see how much longer this continues if Ari Emanuel steps in.
 
Domitian said:
He's an American born in the USA. They should throw the USA flag up on there.
can't fighters choose their flags? Like aljo and Leon both use the Jamaican flag or whatever it's called even though they weren't born there and spent most of their life in England/USA. The issue is that Belal wants to represent that flag but isn't allowed to even though every other fighter is allowed to choose their flag
 
