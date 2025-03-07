Belal Muhammad calls on the UFC to properly display his country's flag

IIRC the Ukrainian flag wasn't shown for one of the Ukrainian fighters, it might be nikita krylov but Nikita krylov was also pro invasion of ukraine so maybe he chose to not use the flag himself
typical right winger in any country.Dana claims to be pro free speech and against censorship but as soon as it comes to letting someone display a flag that goes against one of his owners(Ari Emanuel) he becomes a pussy.
Dwight Howard said that when he tweeted “free Palestine”, the nba commissioner, all his sponsors, and other bball big whigs called him and told him to take down the tweet within 10 minutes of him posting it loool. Everyone knows, that’s the only real redline in America.The UFC has corporate overlords, just like all American pro sports organizations.
When you have corporate overlords you can't speak out against Israel at all. Kyrie Irving had the commissioner of the NBA call him on his cell phone to tell him he shouldn't support Palestine.
Since the UFC is trying to grow their brand in China, Taiwan does not exist for the UFC. (although the United States acknowledges Taiwan, in fact Donald Trump had a meeting with the president of Taiwan not too long ago and called it the country of Taiwan many times).
The UFC isn't pro American or pro speech. They are pro corporate. And pro corporate means being a lapdog for Israel.
Mr Trump strip this man’s citizenship if he’d rather literally fight under a foreign nations flag
He's an American born in the USA. They should throw the USA flag up on there.Dana claims to be pro free speech and against censorship but as soon as it comes to letting someone display a flag that goes against one of his owners(Ari Emanuel) he becomes a pussy.
can't fighters choose their flags? Like aljo and Leon both use the Jamaican flag or whatever it's called even though they weren't born there and spent most of their life in England/USA. The issue is that Belal wants to represent that flag but isn't allowed to even though every other fighter is allowed to choose their flagHe's an American born in the USA. They should throw the USA flag up on there.