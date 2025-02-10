Belal Mohammad sounds off on Sean Strickland after UFC312

Blanqa Blanqua
@Steel
Feb 25, 2013
Belal>strickland
Well one of them has a strap and the other doesn’t.Forgotten his name has never come close to beating anyone as skilled as Adesanya.
Yeah Strickland didn't even defend his belt one time but Belal will pass GSP when he beat Shavkat
How does he "hide" in the "body of a fighter"? That doesn't make the slightest bit of sense.
leon edwards? Leon was on a 12 fight winstreak longer than any winstreak izzy was on, beat usman twice, and although he doesn't have the same number of title defenses, no one izzy beat is as good as usman. Leon was #4 p4p when he got dunked on his head, same rank as izzy when strickland beat him. Izzy is a greater fighter overall than leon, but they are on a similar level in terms of skill