  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Belal Mohammad sounds off on Sean Strickland after UFC312

Fighter callouts where there is never any actual possibility of a fight happening are dumb.
 
Tatra said:
Forgotten his name has never come close to beating anyone as skilled as Adesanya.
Click to expand...
leon edwards? Leon was on a 12 fight winstreak longer than any winstreak izzy was on, beat usman twice, and although he doesn't have the same number of title defenses, no one izzy beat is as good as usman. Leon was #4 p4p when he got dunked on his head, same rank as izzy when strickland beat him. Izzy is a greater fighter overall than leon, but they are on a similar level in terms of skill
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
KHAMZAT: "I TAPPED OUT Sean STRICKLAND MANY TIMES!
2
Replies
20
Views
968
User9992
User9992

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,166
Messages
56,879,496
Members
175,438
Latest member
MervinGzi6

Share this page

Back
Top