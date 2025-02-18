I'd say it'd be 2nd worst odds, Alex moving up fighting Jones or Tom would be over quick IMO.DDP crushes Belal like a bug.
Wtf is Belal going to do to win? 0 finishing ability at WW and DDP is a tank.
Probably the worst odds of any champion moving up and winning is Belal vs DDP, I can't think of one that would be less likely.
Even that at the very least has the variable that Poatan possess world ending power for a fluke one punch KO, while Belal doesn't even have that.I'd say it'd be 2nd worst odds, Alex moving up fighting Jones or Tom would be over quick IMO.
DDP continues his run as both MW and shit talk champion.Dricus went ALL in on Belal in that interview:
"Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?" du Plessis asked, poking fun at Muhammad's "Remember the Name" nickname.
“I like how he acted like he had a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. If he wanted to, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate, and go up to 185, and there's no way they give him a direct title shot. There's no way. The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad. So what makes him think that? He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights, I have to say that.”
I expect lots of crying from Belal to ensue.
I love when these autists who have a 1-3 inch height advantage and a 10-20lbs weight advantage talk like they're Lesnar or Ngannou being booked against a Flyweight or Bantamweight