Media Belal: Middleweight "EASIEST" Weight Class - DDP Fires Back "Ill STEP On His HEAD & It's OVER"

ddp-diamond-dallas-page.gif


ddp-goldberg.gif
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
DDP crushes Belal like a bug.
Wtf is Belal going to do to win? 0 finishing ability at WW and DDP is a tank.

Probably the worst odds of any champion moving up and winning is Belal vs DDP, I can't think of one that would be less likely.
I'd say it'd be 2nd worst odds, Alex moving up fighting Jones or Tom would be over quick IMO.
 
This is very simple. The only way this fight happens if DDP beats Khamzat.

That means IF this fight were to happen, I don't think it ever will, and even if it means Belal beat Shavkat, I favor Shavkat here, then DDP will stomp his head in.
 
Saw the whole interview at Ariel Helwani. Dricus said he was shocked at how small Belal was when he saw him in person and that he did not look like a true 170 lbs. He dwarfs Belal easily if they ever come face to face. Belal is even too small for 170 lbs. He should really be a 155er. Belal admitted many times, he would be of no match for Islam hence would not fight him. He should worry about fighting Shavkat and defending his 170 lbs title first. He trains with Julianna Pena and looks like delusions of grandeur is contagious.

Much smaller than 180 lbs Islam or even Abubakar. Heck, by far the smallest guy here. Islam would slap him silly.

1739930278431.png


1739930544814.png
 
Dricus went ALL in on Belal in that interview:

"Belal Muhammad, I can’t even remember the way he fights. Has he ever finished anyone?" du Plessis asked, poking fun at Muhammad's "Remember the Name" nickname.

“I like how he acted like he had a choice to ever go up to 185. The UFC will never let him. If he wanted to, he would have to abandon his belt, give up his belt, vacate, and go up to 185, and there's no way they give him a direct title shot. There's no way. The UFC doesn't even like Belal Muhammad. So what makes him think that? He hasn't even defended his belt once. He's definitely better on Twitter than he is in fights, I have to say that.”



I expect lots of crying from Belal to ensue.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
DDP continues his run as both MW and shit talk champion.
Guy really is the only fighter besides Costa i like on twitter
 
I love when these autists who have a 1-3 inch height advantage and a 10-20lbs weight advantage talk like they're Lesnar or Ngannou being booked against a Flyweight or Bantamweight
 
The XL said:
I love when these autists who have a 1-3 inch height advantage and a 10-20lbs weight advantage talk like they're Lesnar or Ngannou being booked against a Flyweight or Bantamweight
Belal, is that you? Try 5 - 6 inches difference and 30 - 40 lbs weight difference. In MMA world, that is a huge difference. Wait till there is a picture of them together. Belal looks no more than 5'7" - 5'8" next to legit 5'9" - 5'10" people. Don't be salty. Belal looks smaller than 155 lb'ers. Deal with it.
 
There is an angle to selling this fight.

The dude that looks like he should be on the cover of GQ vs. the guy who hit every branch on the ugly tree falling down.

1739932623242.png vs. 1739932733232.png
 
