Belal just doomed Movsar

moosaev

moosaev

Dude is never ever ever ever getting a TS lol.

He can beat King Kong himself, Dana will never let it happen lol. If he just refuses to lose, his contract probably won’t be renewed.
 
moosaev said:
Dude is never ever ever ever getting a TS lol.

He can beat King Kong himself, Dana will never let it happen lol. If he just refuses to lose, his contract probably won’t be renewed.
Shit, and Ankalaev probably.
 
I don't understand what Belal does different than GSP, Usman, or Khabib? He pushed the action vs. Brady and Leon.

Same goes for Colby. Colby doesn't finish anybody. It's so odd.
 
dildos said:
who is movsar??
Evloev. Featherweight contender. I believe he's undefeated in the UFC. Typical hard-nosed, Russian, ultra-effective pressure fighter/grappler. Although he hasn't looked invincible. Hakeem Dawadoo (sp?) had him rocked in their third round, just couldn't capitalize and put him away.
 
MMAcolyte said:
Evloev. Featherweight contender. I believe he's undefeated in the UFC. Typical hard-nosed, Russian, ultra-effective pressure fighter/grappler. Although he hasn't looked invincible. Hakeem Dawadoo (sp?) had him rocked in their third round, just couldn't capitalize and put him away.
this is the first time im hearing off that guy.
 
dildos said:
this is the first time im hearing off that guy.
Not just undefeated in the UFC but undefeated, period. Just beat Arnold Allen this year. Beat Diego Lopes and Dan Ige before that.
 
