Belal just doomed Movsar

Shit, and Ankalaev probably.Dude is never ever ever ever getting a TS lol.
He can beat King Kong himself, Dana will never let it happen lol. If he just refuses to lose, his contract probably won’t be renewed.
Evloev. Featherweight contender. I believe he's undefeated in the UFC. Typical hard-nosed, Russian, ultra-effective pressure fighter/grappler. Although he hasn't looked invincible. Hakeem Dawadoo (sp?) had him rocked in their third round, just couldn't capitalize and put him away.who is movsar??
this is the first time im hearing off that guy.Evloev. Featherweight contender. I believe he's undefeated in the UFC. Typical hard-nosed, Russian, ultra-effective pressure fighter/grappler. Although he hasn't looked invincible. Hakeem Dawadoo (sp?) had him rocked in their third round, just couldn't capitalize and put him away.
Not just undefeated in the UFC but undefeated, period. Just beat Arnold Allen this year. Beat Diego Lopes and Dan Ige before that.this is the first time im hearing off that guy.