Media Belal: I've been there Tom, here's my advice...

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,401
Reaction score
9,094


“Tom Aspinall, you’re starting to feel what I felt. I’ve been there, bro. You get poked in the eye, it wasn’t on you. The world and the opp's fans are blaming you. And word of advice, bro: Stop caring!
Stop caring what these people are saying, stop trying to prove yourself. Because even with the proof that you’re showing of going to the doctor to get the eyes checked, I mean, a lot of doctors
are saying ‘Oh it was nothing, it's just this and you’ll be fine, in the end you'll be OK’ so it’s not really, you know, helping the case."

“In the end. Do I think you did it purposely? As these people are saying, that you looked for a way out? No. I mean, when you have a finger in your eye and you can’t see, can’t open it. After the
Leon fight I couldn’t open it for like 30 minutes, it was one of the hardest things. And then people were on me like 'Oh, man you cried and you did this'. It was not more so the pain in the eye or
anything like that. I've had eye surgeries and thought it was over. When you have an eye surgery the doctors always say ‘Don’t go back to the sport and stay away from it’, so for me it was about
losing an opportunity."

"For Tom now it was a heavyweight title fight, PPV, biggest stage, where he has a lot to prove after a year off. Do I think he was getting pieced up? No. It was a very close fight, but some people might
have assumed Tom just walking through him so they're giving Gane a little more credit than what he really showed. It was never like 'Oh man, Gane is lighing him up here, killing him...' Tom still looked
like he was comfortable in there, he was smiling there after he was doing some stuff. Had some headkicks in there. Like, he was showing us some things so there was nothing in there that told me
that 'dude, this is already over for him' like 'let's now look for a way out'."

"I think people got to stop that narrative, BUT Tom, you just have to stop caring. Stop caring what they're thinking or saying, just embrace the boos and it's gonna happen now, bro. Welcome, I open
up the door for you now, bro. Come chill with me. We'll sit here and take the boos but we're gonna win.”
 
Belal got poked in the eye? I don't remember that.
 
It's good advice.

Tom could lose his eyesight permanently and these idiots would just move on and talk about other fighters.

Tom has to look out for his own health. These idiots just want to see blood and they cry when they don't get it.

It reminds me of middle school, when all the boys would instigate shit just because they wanted to see a fight. They didn't care who got hurt or suspended.

So yeah, sherdog is basically middle school now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Belal weighs in on Tom Aspinall vs Ciryl Gane
Replies
0
Views
30
ShaggyDoyle
S
Mind Mine
Tom Askinout I am not impressed
2
Replies
35
Views
749
Chaotic Progressor
Chaotic Progressor
Al Tair
Tom actually quit. Jones was right.
4 5 6
Replies
108
Views
2K
Rampage_Jackson
Rampage_Jackson
BonesWinckleJones
Tom aspinall is a quitter
2 3
Replies
40
Views
685
Andy 93
A
S
Concerning Tom and Ciryl rematch
2
Replies
26
Views
303
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,095
Messages
58,023,094
Members
175,910
Latest member
fighter55

Share this page

Back
Top