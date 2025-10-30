



“Tom Aspinall, you’re starting to feel what I felt. I’ve been there, bro. You get poked in the eye, it wasn’t on you. The world and the opp's fans are blaming you. And word of advice, bro: Stop caring!

Stop caring what these people are saying, stop trying to prove yourself. Because even with the proof that you’re showing of going to the doctor to get the eyes checked, I mean, a lot of doctors

are saying ‘Oh it was nothing, it's just this and you’ll be fine, in the end you'll be OK’ so it’s not really, you know, helping the case."



“In the end. Do I think you did it purposely? As these people are saying, that you looked for a way out? No. I mean, when you have a finger in your eye and you can’t see, can’t open it. After the

Leon fight I couldn’t open it for like 30 minutes, it was one of the hardest things. And then people were on me like 'Oh, man you cried and you did this'. It was not more so the pain in the eye or

anything like that. I've had eye surgeries and thought it was over. When you have an eye surgery the doctors always say ‘Don’t go back to the sport and stay away from it’, so for me it was about

losing an opportunity."



"For Tom now it was a heavyweight title fight, PPV, biggest stage, where he has a lot to prove after a year off. Do I think he was getting pieced up? No. It was a very close fight, but some people might

have assumed Tom just walking through him so they're giving Gane a little more credit than what he really showed. It was never like 'Oh man, Gane is lighing him up here, killing him...' Tom still looked

like he was comfortable in there, he was smiling there after he was doing some stuff. Had some headkicks in there. Like, he was showing us some things so there was nothing in there that told me

that 'dude, this is already over for him' like 'let's now look for a way out'."



"I think people got to stop that narrative, BUT Tom, you just have to stop caring. Stop caring what they're thinking or saying, just embrace the boos and it's gonna happen now, bro. Welcome, I open

up the door for you now, bro. Come chill with me. We'll sit here and take the boos but we're gonna win.”