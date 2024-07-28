BELAL IS THE CHAMP YOU DON'T DESERVE

kingmob6 said:
LEON IS SOFT. HE FOLDED LIKE A PAPER CUP.
I've always said leon doens't have a dog in him, yes he pulled that usman ko out of the fire but it's not like he was liting usman up all round like you should when you're about to lose the title fight.
 
Nobody is ever buying a PPV headlined by the dullest champion ever in UFC history
 
No one deserves to be put through one of his fights, it's torture.

Thankfully he will be a one and done champ.

Shavkat AND NEW!!!
 
That was actually shocking. We will now remember the name. Hats off, Belal. You earned the respect tonight.

Damn near killed Leon by spiking him on his head like that.
 
