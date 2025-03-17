  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Belal is getting old

May 26, 2021
He needs to fight as many fights as he can

Once he loses the belt, it's over for him
 
Good thing for him as he's getting older he's evolved into a physical specimen at his age
 
He's the most forgettable champion the UFC has ever had, and probably ever will have. He makes Jon Fitch look like Mike Tyson.

Also the ugliest. Definitely the ugliest.
Top 3 ugliest with Tito Ortiz
 
But is he posting on Sherdog old?
 
War Belal

BOW

BOW to the champ and SAY HIS NAME

SAY IT!
 
Pack it up Belal, you heard the TS :eek:
 
if anything he should sit out for as long as possible and milk being champ. rockman era coming soon
 
