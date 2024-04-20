- I've got to the point in my life where it's like, I've been so locked in like 'oh, when is it? Is it gonna be this, gonna be that?' and having the ups and downsof those emotions, I was just like, I'm done even thinking about it. Once they give me a contract, that's when I worry about it but other than that it's like,I get asked that question 55 times a day no matter where I am. And it'll be like my family, even my mom and dad 'so you're gonna fight yet?' and it's likeSTOP ASKING ME! But I'm hoping soon.- Bro, they're like the fakest team I've ever seen in my life. Like, I've never seen somebody lie so much, or like, trying to make it seem that they're notafraid. Like, you're saying yes when his coach called for Gilbert Burns while I beat Gilbert Burns. You had his brother coming up with these Conor McGregorfights, like they're coming up with every other reason try and avoid me. It's blatant and the fans are starting to see it now. So when you have all these guysdoing the talking for you, that just tells me that you're that coward always hiding behind it, and he's like 'oh, lets try and get this instead. Let's try this instead'.You're the champion of the world, so if you're the best guy in the world: Fight the best guy that's right behind you. But he knows that I'm the best in the world,that's why he's trying to avoid this fight.- I fought the number four guy in the world on three weeks notice. Nobody would ever have done that, he would never do that in his whole life. I put my streakon the line because I know I'm the best in the world, and he knows this. He's trying to do anything to hold on to his belt for as long as possible. You know, whenyou look at guys that Tim Simpson manages, and see guys like Adesanya, where you see when he was champion they're looking for the next guy. They don'tcare who, just 'we're gotta build this fight up because that's the money fight' right? Volkanovski gets into Poiriers face after his fight, because that's the next fight.Leon Edwards goes ghost, he goes missing after his fight. Doesn't say anything, or promote anything. All the stuff that's coming out of their mouths are just waysto avoid me. So it's fake.- No, I hate his guts. Like, I've never... The last fighter I had dislike for was Sean Brady, and it was because he was talking all this trash and one of those thingswhere it's like 'bro, I don't even know you, but you're acting like you're something else'. For the Leon fight, they're trying to avoid me. Him trying to act like, you know,downplaying my accomplishments and tell me that I've never earned it. That stuff pisses me off and it's fueling me with hatred for this guy, and I just can't wait toget in there and get my hands on him. But to fight guys that you dislike, it's easier to wake up every day. For Leon Edwards, my prime focus has been on him fortwo years. I haven't worried thinking about nobody but him, and when I go in there and walk through him he's gonna go back into irrelevancy. Nobody's even gonnathink about him anymore. Then he can go ghost forever and do what he likes.