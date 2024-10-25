Belal is a steal at +225 against Shavkat

MarioLemieux
Yellow Belt
@Yellow
- Joined
- Sep 8, 2024
- Messages
- 222
- Reaction score
- 478
I would probably root for Shavkat because he's more exciting, but I wan't to make some coin here and how is he even a favourite here when is so unproven against top guys?
I've seen him get dropped in his career, his boxing looks sloppy, his takedown game seems kind of weak.
His only advantages are size and uncanny ability to find finishes but I don't see him subbing or knocking out Belal.
I've seen him get dropped in his career, his boxing looks sloppy, his takedown game seems kind of weak.
His only advantages are size and uncanny ability to find finishes but I don't see him subbing or knocking out Belal.