Belal is a steal at +225 against Shavkat

I would probably root for Shavkat because he's more exciting, but I wan't to make some coin here and how is he even a favourite here when is so unproven against top guys?

I've seen him get dropped in his career, his boxing looks sloppy, his takedown game seems kind of weak.

His only advantages are size and uncanny ability to find finishes but I don't see him subbing or knocking out Belal.
 
I would probably root for Shavkat because he's more exciting, but I wan't to make some coin here and how is he even a favourite here when is so unproven against top guys?

I've seen him get dropped in his career, his boxing looks sloppy, his takedown game seems kind of weak.

His only advantages are size and uncanny ability to find finishes but I don't see him subbing or knocking out Belal.
Belal is really a +225 underdog? I know he's the modern day Jon Fitch but that's kinda disrespectful to the champ. As much as we all want Shavkat to be champ, he's not like a wunderkind prospect like young Jon Jones
 
I agree (if those are the odds).

Even if Shavkat proves us wrong, those betting lines don't make any sense. A proven commodity vs an unproven one. Elderly Wonderman, Neal and Magny are not a championship resume.

We know what Belal will be like in round 5. We've got no fucking idea how Shavkat will handle that pace. People are taking a massive punt.
 
Now's the time to get it in. That's a low risk bet that might have a really nice return, but the odds will probably be closer, come fight night. Good luck
 
Yes it is. Belal is going to make Shavkat eat his jock.
 
I'd say max and Rob at +200 on the eve of a card is more egregious...but yeah there's value with belal.

The lines are set to attract 50% of the action on each guy...with Shavkat hype I get why they are what they are
 
