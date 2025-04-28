Belal: "I'm going to do you like Danis after the fight." Craig Jones: "Man's going to jump the cage and decision me."

Actual mma fight, Belal would get his first finish in ages and very easily.

One guy is an mma fighter the other is a grappling guy.
 
This is about as weak as it gets - Belal vs someone competent, yet less than Belal.

Maybe Belal Vs Jonny Somali ?​
 
nonoob said:
At this point, it's safe to say that Johnny Somali is a more household name than the UFC WW champion <lol>
 
UFC WW champion, WHO ?
S O O N
jack-della-maddalena-ufc.gif

jack-della-maddalena-jdm.gif
jack-della-maddalena-jdm.gif
 
If striking fight then Belal destroys him but if it hits the ground for a second Craig would do bad things.
 
