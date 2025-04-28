Belal: "I'm going to do you like Danis after the fight." Craig Jones: "Man's going to jump the cage and decision me."

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 11,257
- Reaction score
- 23,415
10-8 Craig Jones
The last representative of true guard players everywhere
The last representative of true guard players everywhere
It would still take him 4 rounds I reckon.Actual mma fight, Belal would get his first finish in ages and very easily.
One guy is an mma fighter the other is a grappling guy.
At this point, it's safe to say that Johnny Somali is a more household name than the UFC WW championThis is about as weak as it gets - Belal vs someone competent, yet less than Belal.
Maybe Belal Vs Jonny Somali ?
At this point, it's safe to say that Johnny Somali is a more household name than the UFC WW champion