Belal Has GOAT level fight IQ

What about Belals last effort was a snoozefest?
Five 5-minute hug fests
You're kidding?
More than two-thirds of the fight were spent with Belal's arms wrapped tightly around Edwards with his hands clasped together. Hugging.
The only drip of excitement was in the last minute of the 5th round when Edwards got on top and busted Belal's nose with the ONLY relevant strike in the entire fight
During the face off Belal looked a bit undersized me. I like Belal but with Shavkat he has his work cut out for him.Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.
he has been beating all his bad match up... shavkat is not beating him...
And then?the irony for me is, i think Ian Garry can beat Belal