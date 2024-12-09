Belal Has GOAT level fight IQ

Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.

he has been beating all his bad match up... shavkat is not beating him...
 
Belal finds a way to win, thanks for letting us know that TS
 
It makes the fight closer, but Shavkat still will be the favorite. It does look like wrestling is his weakness, but he's well rounded enough to keep it standing. Belal still won't want to strike with Shavkat.
 
What about Belals last effort was a snoozefest?
You're kidding?

More than two-thirds of the fight were spent with Belal's arms wrapped tightly around Edwards with his hands clasped together. Hugging.
The only drip of excitement was in the last minute of the 5th round when Edwards got on top and busted Belal's nose with the ONLY relevant strike in the entire fight
 
You're kidding?

More than two-thirds of the fight were spent with Belal's arms wrapped tightly around Edwards with his hands clasped together. Hugging.
The only drip of excitement was in the last minute of the 5th round when Edwards got on top and busted Belal's nose with the ONLY relevant strike in the entire fight
diWnMBf.gif


WHtNnN7.gif
 
JAL said:
Belal has made a fool of the favorite every fight for the past three years straight.

he has been beating all his bad match up... shavkat is not beating him...
During the face off Belal looked a bit undersized me. I like Belal but with Shavkat he has his work cut out for him.
 
