Belal believes he beat JDM at UFC 315

HolmeZy55

HolmeZy55

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 6, 2016
Messages
1,496
Reaction score
4,556
Muhammad was looking to defend his welterweight title for the first time, but dropped a decision to Della Maddalena. The Aussie was able to land the more damaging shots to get the win. However, after watching it back multiple times, Muhammad feels like he did enough to get the win.

“The ‘JDM’ fight, it was close. To me, I thought I still won that fight,” Muhammad said to Home of Fight. “I could go back and re-watch it a million times and no matter what it was, I still see myself winning. It levels you up, every camp you have levels you up, that fight is going to level me up. At the end, of the day, the goal is to be the best fighter to ever do it, a complete fighter to ever do it. So, the next time you see me in the cage, you will be surprised from what I gained from that one.”

It’s an interesting take from Belal Muhammad, as many fans and analysts felt like Jack Della Maddalena deserved the win. The judges ended up scoring the fight 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47 in favor of Della Maddalena, but Muhammad thinks it was a close fight and he could have won.

Source - https://www.bjpenn.com/mma-news/belal-muhammad/belal-muhammad-believes-he-beat-jack-della-maddalena-at-ufc-315-i-won-that-fight/
 
Two judges had that fight 2-2 and JDM stole the fight in the fifth, there's no question who won this fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BroRogan
Media UFC 315 Embedded *All Episodes*
Replies
15
Views
796
BroRogan
BroRogan
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Jack Della Maddalena vs Belal Muhammad - Who wins?
2
Replies
38
Views
2K
TriangleMonkey
TriangleMonkey
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena Official Main Card PBP Discussion: Sat. 5/10 at 10pm ET
179 180 181
Replies
4K
Views
49K
Clippy
Clippy
helax
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC 315: 5.10 11:59pm ET Belal Muhammad vs Jack Della Maddalena
Replies
13
Views
303
kimocomplex
kimocomplex
TCE
News Time to panic? UFC 315 ticket sales in the toilet just days before showtime — ‘About 50 percent sold’
10 11 12
Replies
232
Views
8K
Pascal Bergeron
Pascal Bergeron

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,186
Messages
57,514,531
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top