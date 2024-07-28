Belal beat the 35 and over curse

Perreira already did it and much more impressively than Begal.
 
Last 10 UFC HW champions at age of winning belt or last belt defence

Jon Jones - 35
Cyril Gane - 32
Francis Ngannou - 35
Stipe - 37
Cormier - 39
Werdum - 38
Velasquez - 31
JDS - 29
Lesnar - 33
Couture - 45

Six of them are over 35
 
Kaiokenrye24 said:
At 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
Stats are cool. But Paddy beats Leon last night.
 
Kaiokenrye24 said:
At 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
Leon certainly wanted to win but he showed up without a good game plan for Belal's pressure first style.

One guy had a smart plan, the other didn't adapt at all. Belal was also laser focused while Leon has proved multiple times to fight emotionally trying to prove a point.

They are both incredibly skilled but styles make fights and Leon was very poorly prepared.
 
Yes, but fighters 35 or older at 170 and under are now 3-29. Woodley x2 and Belal.

Belal bucked every trend possible last night. It was a big win and a historical outlier.
 
Belal broke the 35 curse,and he’s the 1st person to dethrone a champ while being 36 between Flyweight and Welterweight in the UFC

Its now 3-24 and Belal is the first person since Tyron Woodley in 2018 who beat Darren Till by submission in the 2nd round and defended the title at the age of 36
 
Ibm said:
Age is not about a number its about mileage and genetics.
agreed. maybe you already meant this, but how you take care of your body obviously is a huge factor. we're all living longer as humans, and so fighting careers will last longer.
 
Last 10 UFC HW champions at age of winning belt or last belt defence

Jon Jones - 35
Cyril Gane - 32
Francis Ngannou - 35
Stipe - 37
Cormier - 39
Werdum - 38
Velasquez - 31
JDS - 29
Lesnar - 33
Couture - 45

Six of them are over 35
Do you notice the similarities in all those names?
 
I thought the 35 curse is just for 155 and under.
 
Shows you how bad Leon was. The universe was against Belal and Leon still flubbed it on home turf.
 
Not only did he win, he put on a masterclass in the most important fight of his life against a fighter most people thought would win easily. It was nice to see. Sadly, DC forgot his name 5 minutes after the fight.
 
