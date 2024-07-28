Belal beat the 35 and over curse

Kaiokenrye24
At 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
Using the bathroom.Where were you when Raquel Pennington beat the 35 and over curse??
that was the lower weight classes i thoughtAt 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
Stats are cool. But Paddy beats Leon last night.At 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
considering what?Belal won't stay champ long. Zero killer instict which I find odd considering...
At 36 years old he won a title fight and looked good doing it. I don’t like Belal but respect his heart. He just wanted to win much more than Leon did.
Last 10 UFC HW champions at age of winning belt or last belt defence
Jon Jones - 35
Cyril Gane - 32
Francis Ngannou - 35
Stipe - 37
Cormier - 39
Werdum - 38
Velasquez - 31
JDS - 29
Lesnar - 33
Couture - 45
Six of them are over 35
Age is not about a number its about mileage and genetics.
