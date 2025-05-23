Media Belal Admits That He Went Against The Gameplan And Chose to Stand and Trade

Does this change how you view Belal

  • Yeah, he was an idiot. He should’ve gone for takedowns

    Votes: 56 43.8%

  • He went out there and acted like a warrior. He has my respect.

    Votes: 33 25.8%

  • Nothing changes he’s still boring. I still don’t like him.

    Votes: 39 30.5%
He says obviously the game plan was to take down JDM and in the heat of battle he got away from that game plan. He was feeling really confident with his hands in there. He says he was feeling comfortable on the feet. He realizes that he could’ve made an easier fight but is proud of his decision to stand and trade with JDM. He’s gonna have to live with his decision. But at the end of the day, he loves to fight.

 
Now he has to hope Islam loses to JDM or he'll never sniff another title shot.
 
People who say he tried to get the takedown are just full of shit. Belal literally fought like an idiot. If he was actually trying to get the takedown, it would have looked like Cain vs JDS. Trying once or twice a round isnt enough.
 
Legendary said:
9 takedowns in 5 rounds is hardly trying. Cain attempted 22 takedowns and he is a heavyweight. Belal could have shot more
Belal shot 10 takedowns in 5 rounds against luque. It's a normal amount for the guy. He shot more against Leon, but that's because he was meeting no resistance from leon lol.
 
fortheo said:
Belal shot 10 takedowns in 5 rounds against luque. It's a normal amount for the guy. He shot more against Leon, but that's because he was meeting no resistance from leon lol.
Right, but he still should have shot more. I know its easy to say hindsight, but he could have won the fight if he was more active in the attempts. Trying to stand with a boxing specialist when you have zero TKO's from standing strikes is extremely dumb.

All these guys trying to fight guys where they are best are dumb. Its why GSP is the GOAT. Its like when Khalil said he was going to stand with Poatan. They are just asking to lose.
 
Legendary said:
Right, but he still should have shot more. I know its easy to say hindsight, but he could have won the fight if he was more active in the attempts. Trying to stand with a boxing specialist when you have zero TKO's from standing strikes is extremely dumb.

All these guys trying to fight guys where they are best are dumb. Its why GSP is the GOAT. Its like when Khalil said he was going to stand with Poatan. They are just asking to lose.
Shooting takedowns and failing while getting beat up tends to zap your cardio. Belal was absolutely cooked by the end of that fight. I'm not sure if he had the juice to spam more takedowns than he already did, and if he tried to, then he might have found himself failing and gassing even earlier than he already did. I think Belal fought a really good fight. Could he have done better? sure, but I don't think "just shoot more takedowns" is the answer, but rather set them up better
 
Legendary said:
Right, but he still should have shot more. I know its easy to say hindsight, but he could have won the fight if he was more active in the attempts. Trying to stand with a boxing specialist when you have zero TKO's from standing strikes is extremely dumb.

All these guys trying to fight guys where they are best are dumb. Its why GSP is the GOAT. Its like when Khalil said he was going to stand with Poatan. They are just asking to lose.
Or maybe he would've gotten KOed cold if he shot more because shooting takedowns gasses you the fuck out and then you're stuck on the feet gassed with a guy who KOs people.
 
SamuraiBro said:
He couldn’t take JDM down, so now he’s coping by saying he went against the game plan. Staying on the feet was his choice … yeah okay Belal. Have fun never sniffing another title shot.
I was a big Conor fan and could never understand why he went against the gameplan of keeping it standing and knocking Khabib cold.
 
