Dreyga_King of Sherbums
Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Nov 14, 2019
- Messages
- 22,937
- Reaction score
- 50,679
He says obviously the game plan was to take down JDM and in the heat of battle he got away from that game plan. He was feeling really confident with his hands in there. He says he was feeling comfortable on the feet. He realizes that he could’ve made an easier fight but is proud of his decision to stand and trade with JDM. He’s gonna have to live with his decision. But at the end of the day, he loves to fight.