  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Being the Disgusting Side Piece

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 24, 2023
Messages
773
Reaction score
753
The act is getting kind of old for this dog at 36 years old now. My new lady is 31, married for 4 years with a 3 year old daughter. Met her on a subway ride downtown Toronto after the Leafs game a few months back and have been at it ever since.

The other night she messages me afterwards “I could actually feel some of your stuff come out of me, we were laughing so hard” lol. I don’t think marriage is in the cards for me, sherbros. <cruzshake>
 
thats-my-boy-curtis-payne.gif
 
Crazy Source said:
No worries, brother. Have you introduced your penis to her?
Click to expand...
I have a few times now…. but I’m super confused by this. Either her husband, being a Black man is absolutely terrible in the sack - or I am the next Dirk Diggler (I’m not by any stretch)…. Or she has just always wanted an ethnic child (she’s white).
 
i was with a girl for seven years and no doubt she would have did me dirty like this, then i married a woman i had only known or been with for a small fraction of the time and now been married for a couple years

its like saying friendship isnt for you because someone got betrayed by his buddy one time, grow up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,675
Messages
56,847,119
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top