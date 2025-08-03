  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Social Being the bigger man vs revenge

biscuitsbrah

biscuitsbrah

Intergender World Champion
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2013
Messages
16,891
Reaction score
14,661
Obviously situational, but which do you think makes you feel better?

I tend to oscillate between the two, like I probably choose “being the bigger man” simply because revenge isn’t always a feasible, easily enacted option. It takes too much energy and is too hard.

But I think I would choose revenge 10/10 times if it was easy.

Anyways, any good revenge stories? I don’t think I’ve had a satisfying revenge ever
 
Revenge isn't worth it. Just live your life and be happy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,071
Messages
57,643,986
Members
175,788
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top