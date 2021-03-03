Social Being Bribed to get the vaccine?

So a buddy of mine just informed me that the company he works for is offering them extra PTO (1/2 a day) to anyone who gets the vaccine. They have also offered to cover any costs of the vaccine. This seems pretty cool to me, buuuuut...

Personally, I'm no anti-vaxxer, I've had all my shots, but I do avoid the flu shot because it's been wholly unnecessary for me, and I think the rush to get this vaccine into people makes it dangerous in a lot of ways with regard to long term side effects, and so on. So I'm not sure how to advise him.

Is 4x his hourly rate worth the risk of an unproven vaccine? Thoughts?
 
We have no idea what or if any long terms risks of this vaccine. There is no way to know right now. There are no 2 year or 5 year trials on this brand new mRNA vaccine. The people getting the shot are the guinea pigs right now

Maybe it's worth it, maybe it's not.
 
And do we know the full long term side effects of these RNA coivd vaccines? i had being seeing your kind of argument for a while its getting old now.

You honestly believe that the politicians got the same vaccines as the rest of us though?
 
The most troubling thing here is that you believe you should advise your buddy on a topic that you have zero knowledge.

If it's the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, get it. If it's anything else, give it a pass. Easy.
 
Sounds like a decent incentive. I'd get it anyway so that's my answer. Ultimately every person has to choose for himself.
 
<Lmaoo>

the shot doesnt hurt when administered, but my arm is sore as heck after the second shot. The first shot was even worse.
 
Unfortunately we may have to use bribery in America to keep the rest of us safe. Too many dumb fucks don't want to take it, but we still need to achieve herd immunity. We will have to buy them off if we have to. I suggest the government offer to pay one month of trailer park fees for any anti vaxers that get vaccinated.
 
I can tell you with 100% certainty, that the long term effects of either the mRNA vaccines will be nothing compared to the potential long term effects of contracting the actual virus.
 
Definitely in companies it’s worth it. Guy out for an hour to get a shot getting some extra pto vs losing an employee for 2 weeks if they catch covid? Companies purely from a trade off perspective should be giving out 1k bonuses or 3 days pto to have an immune workforce.

Also, stop using the unproven line lol. 44k people monitored for for multiple months. 78 million doses of vaccine given out so far in the US. A few instances of high allergy people having allergic reactions and a few flukey faints.

You want to ask if maybe something somehow lies dormant for 20 years and could pop up sure. But do you wait 20 years before trying any fda approved drug?
 
I mean, based on the experience of people I know who’ve had the vaccine, he’s going to need at least that 1/2 off and probably more.
 
They've been giving free 50dollar gift cards at CVS if you get the flu shot for years now....maybe if we hold out a little longer we can squeeze out a full hundo for the Rona vax.
 
You really can't, considering that there's no data for long term effects for either. You've got some lingering effects for COVID on record, but it's far from the rule. Millions and millions of people have contracted it with little to no issues at all.
 
