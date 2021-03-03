Cherry Brigand
So a buddy of mine just informed me that the company he works for is offering them extra PTO (1/2 a day) to anyone who gets the vaccine. They have also offered to cover any costs of the vaccine. This seems pretty cool to me, buuuuut...
Personally, I'm no anti-vaxxer, I've had all my shots, but I do avoid the flu shot because it's been wholly unnecessary for me, and I think the rush to get this vaccine into people makes it dangerous in a lot of ways with regard to long term side effects, and so on. So I'm not sure how to advise him.
Is 4x his hourly rate worth the risk of an unproven vaccine? Thoughts?
