Being able to listen to music in the car has quantifiably improved my life

Just got a new car a couple months back. The radio broke on my old one, and it was like a 1000$ fix. So that shit was busted for years. 2-3 years? Something like that
Forgot about so much good music cause I'm not gonna just sit at a desk and listen to hip hop for hours. That's a soulless activity. But you cruise around in the country.. Get some fucking Tribe Called Quest going or whatever. That shit is is a fucking vibe man.
Anyways.. when my shit was busted, I was just listening to like soundscapes and shit. Chillout, go to sleep type music.
That shit fire too though.
