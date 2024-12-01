Being a gay MMA fan is lonely.

There a very few members of the the gay community who follow the sport (which, I don't know why. Half naked sweety men grappling for dominance as they try to force each other to submit? Sounds right up our alley lmao) and the majority of MMA fans (let's be honest, bros) are frat bro douchebags and drunken rednecks who tend to dislike gay and other LGBT folks.

On top of that, I have a lot of leftist beliefs which often clash with the politics of like, what? 75-80% of the audience? (I mean the UFC PPVs are essentially glorified Trump rallies at this point lol) So I'm even more at odds with the average UFC/MMA fan than if I was more conservative or centrist.

Does anyone else here feel alienated from the majority of the UFC/MMA fanbase? If so, why? Discuss.