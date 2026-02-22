Saw this guy post about men who are cool with women after being rejected for a date. He was implying that it’s a good thing to keep that woman as a ‘homie’ instead of getting angry and no longer speaking to her.



Women were commenting how this is ‘good energy’ and men need to practice this more often instead of becoming creepy weirdos or going ‘incel’ on them lol



I agree that you can remain cordial with a woman after being rejected. No need to act weird or be rude. We are all adults and rejection is a part of life.



However, I am not going to ever be ‘friends’ with a woman that has rejected me for romance. Now if we dated and things didn’t work out but became friends, that’s cool. Or if we just keep things platonic from the jump.



Keep it pushing. On to the next one



Thoughts?