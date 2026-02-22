Relationships Being ‘Friends’ With A Woman After Rejection

Saw this guy post about men who are cool with women after being rejected for a date. He was implying that it’s a good thing to keep that woman as a ‘homie’ instead of getting angry and no longer speaking to her.

Women were commenting how this is ‘good energy’ and men need to practice this more often instead of becoming creepy weirdos or going ‘incel’ on them lol

I agree that you can remain cordial with a woman after being rejected. No need to act weird or be rude. We are all adults and rejection is a part of life.

However, I am not going to ever be ‘friends’ with a woman that has rejected me for romance. Now if we dated and things didn’t work out but became friends, that’s cool. Or if we just keep things platonic from the jump.

Keep it pushing. On to the next one

Thoughts?
 
I was after this girl and my friend got her. He asked me to back off because he was in love. I told her we were still friends but things were different now. Some of the nice things I did for her were done, now her boyfriend's job. She tried to deny they were dating. Still friends with both of them. You have to change your behavior and refuse to be led on.
 
What do you think about getting into a relationship with a woman who once rejected you for someone else? Do you think it depends on how long you knew each other, or it doesn't matter.. you're always in a cuck position?
 
Intermission said:
What do you think about getting into a relationship with a woman who once rejected you for someone else? Do you think it depends on how long you knew each other, or it doesn't matter.. you're always in a cuck position?
That’s a tricky one

I remember that show Friends were Chandler found out Monica wanted Joey but ‘settled’ for him after they became a couple. “She wanted Batman but had to settle for Robin” as he put it.

She never technically “rejected” him for his friend but it sucked knowing you weren’t even an option to be begin with. Same thing happened to me a while ago but it is what it is

Now her being in a relationship with you after she rejected your arse for someone else is something entirely. More of a matter of male pride than anything. I’d like to think I’m mature enough to not let it bother me but I don’t know
 
ricc505 said:
I was after this girl and my friend got her. He asked me to back off because he was in love. I told her we were still friends but things were different now. Some of the nice things I did for her were done, now her boyfriend's job. She tried to deny they were dating. Still friends with both of them. You have to change your behavior and refuse to be led on.
Exactly

Keep your eyes wide open and don’t allow yourself to be played like a chump
 
Brother Numsi said:
That’s a tricky one

I remember that show Friends were Chandler found out Monica wanted Joey but ‘settled’ for him after they became a couple. “She wanted Batman but had to settle for Robin” as he put it.

She never technically “rejected” him for his friend but it sucked knowing you weren’t even an option to be begin with. Same thing happened to me a while ago but it is what it is

Now her being in a relationship with you after she rejected your arse for someone else is something entirely. More of a matter of male pride than anything. I’d like to think I’m mature enough to not let it bother me but I don’t know
It gets worse. She rejected me for someone she wasn't even exclusive with, but had feelings for. he was monogamous, she was not.

there's no doubt in my mind she felt stronger for me but it was safer to stay with what she knew, and she had probably good sex with him. I can say this and that but I would have probably picked the one I'm with too, if I was in her shoes.
 
Richmma80 said:
Fuck that shit

She gonna use you for errands and for you to buy her food.

Its like being the boyfriend but without the sex
I know so many dudes that got played like suckas by women they were in love with but didn’t want them romantically

My former roommate’s girlfriend was all over me and I never had to give her a dime. I just worked out, made her laugh, and tried not to piss her off lol

The women that are crazy about you won’t make you jump through hoops or string you along.
 
Intermission said:
It gets worse. She rejected me for someone she wasn't even exclusive with, but had feelings for. he was monogamous, she was not.

there's no doubt in my mind she felt stronger for me but it was safer to stay with what she knew, and she had probably good sex with him. I can say this and that but I would have probably picked the one I'm with too, if I was in her shoes.
Damn

One of my favorite Dr Dre lyrics was when he said, “Some ninjas came up, some just didn’t. It’s just the way it is, if it ain’t meant to be it just isn’t.”

I think once you understand that (you don’t have to like it) life becomes less stressful and you an easier time moving on
 
Brother Numsi said:
Damn

One of my favorite Dr Dre lyrics was when he said, “Some ninjas came up, some just didn’t. It’s just the way it is, if it ain’t meant to be it just isn’t.”

I think once you understand that (you don’t have to like it) life becomes less stressful and you an easier time moving on
Well she didn't give up on me. She tried to have it both ways. And so I punished her for it and she got upset. Even when I blatantly said one dick at a time, she refused to those set of premises. still set up shit when she tried to seduce me, sexually.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
why waste time with a woman that doesn't like you instead of filling that time with quality interactions with women that DO like you? you have limited time on this earth, why waste it?
The question was if she comes around again and theres nothing better going on in your life.
 
I could but I'd have to force myself to not be as kind to her. I'd put her on the outer circle, I guess. Barriers.

I was with my ex for three months and she dumped me, saying that we could still be friends. I understand why, I was a disaster at the time, but I told her that I couldn't do it. It hurt me too much. I don't think I could be friends with her now either, even though I don't blame her for leaving. I'd be courteous though.
 
